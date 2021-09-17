Artist residency program at Grand Theatre extended

The Grand Theatre announced Friday that it is extending its residency program to five more local artists.

The five additional artists will be Miss Emily (Sept. 20-24), Camille Spencer (Oct. 18-22), Kay Kenney (Oct. 25-29), the Gertrudes (Nov. 8-12) and Gary Rasberry (Nov. 15-19).

The last residency of the the first group of artists — Michael C. Duguay, Spencer Evans, Francisco Corbett and Erin Ball — finished on Friday in the Regina Rosen Auditorium. Videos of two of the residencies are currently posted on the Grand Theatre website.

“The inaugural artists-in-residence brought energy, artistry and creativity onto the Regina Rosen (Auditorium) stage since being closed to live performance since March 2020,” Arts and Sector Development manager Danika Lochhead stated in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to continue to invest in local artist development through five additional residencies this fall and promote and share the work of these incredible artists with Kingston audiences.”