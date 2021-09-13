This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Back in 2013, writers Josephine Matyas and Craig Jones packed up a camper van and set off on a six-week tour to visit places where different genres of American music were born.

Article content “We’ll each do our own writing, but let’s have an overlap where we write about music destinations because I kept coming across music destinations and I knew he had the expertise to write about them and I had the travel background,” said Matyas of their plan. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Blues travellers; Kingston couple's new book a guide to the Mississippi Delta, birth of blues music Back to video That road trip led to what has become — after a few bumps along the way — the couple’s just-released book, “Chasing the Blues: A Traveler’s Guide to America’s Music.” On that trip, they looked at the places credited with the beginning of genres such as zydeco, country, bluegrass, blues and Appalachian music. An award-winning travel writer, Matyas has plenty of contacts at tourism board to set up a packed itinerary to visit places, but “we wanted to talk to musicians. “We didn’t want to just be in the main centres like Memphis and Nashville or New Orleans,” Matyas recalled. “We wanted to go there, but we wanted to be on the back roads, in the small communities.” They chronicled their journey in an article for a Canadian magazine, but it was until later, at a book launch party that they were approach by publisher Quarry Press about turning it into a book. Instead of trying to cover all of the birthplaces, Jones, who’s also a musician, and Matyas decided to focus on Mississippi, specifically the famous Delta region, and blues music. “It’s this extraordinary, compact place where a great deal of history happened in a comparatively short period of time and from which this culture emerged that went on to Chicago and other cities, and then it came to inform popular music all across North America and the world,” explained Jones, whose introduction to the blues was through the British Invasion.

Article content “Because of the history and the politics and the political economy and the geography and the water and all the things that are crammed into the Delta, it seemed like a good place to focus in on.” While they knew about Clarksdale, Miss. — where, according to blues lore, guitarist Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil (a mural of which is featured on the book’s cover) — they discovered there was a lot they didn’t know about the state. “We kept on going, ‘We didn’t know that, we didn’t know that, we didn’t know that,’ ” Matyas remembered. “And so we wanted to write the book that we wanted to read.” Since there’s no shortage of books written about the blues — some of which they read for research — Matyas and Jones found a void for their book to fill. “Chasing the Blues” is part travel, part music and part history. “It can be appreciated by anyone,” Matyas said, “even if they’re an armchair traveller just sitting at home.” Rather than use a narrative intended to be read from start to finish, they wanted standalone sections in which allowed readers to “dip in and dip out” of the book (in fact, the preface is titled “How to use this book”). There are four travel-related sections about the different areas of the Delta region and Mississippi (and just outside of it), along with chapters about the roots of the music, the history of the area, blues pioneers, and how the blues influenced other cultures. Unlike some travel books, it doesn’t offer recommendations of what to do and see while you’re there. Instead, Matyas said “it’s more to give people an understanding of what the blues are rooted in and what were the forces, both cultural and natural, that caused the blues to form.”

Article content Forces such as the 1927 flood of the Mississippi River, the second-largest natural disaster in U.S. history. “That flood totally changed life in Mississippi, especially in the Delta, and ended up creating conditions that caused people to write these songs about the water, and the blues, and about poverty and what life was like,” Matyas explained. The land was suddenly uninhabitable, so many moved north and took blues music with them to places like Chicago and New York, she said. And, later on, the introduction of machinery that could pick as much cotton as 2,000 workers left even more people without work, so they left in the hope of finding it elsewhere. “You can’t study the blues without having a deeper appreciation of the scale of human sacrifice that went into that part of the world,” Jones said. In the end, the couple travelled south three times, the last being a five-week trip to focus on Mississippi and neighbouring regions. “We came back from that trip, ready to use that material to make sure the book was meatier,” Matyas said. They interviewed people such as David Hood —who plays bass in legendary Muscle Shoals band the Swampers and has backed musicians Aretha Franklin, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, among many others — and Hartley Peavey, founder of Peavey Electronics, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of musical and professional audio equipment. “We got to meet person after person after person like this, and sit down with them and get these stories about where they started and what their life was and how the blues influenced them and how they are,” said Jones, who hopes people will read the book and make travelling to Mississippi a priority before history fades. “They see it very much that it’s their job to protect this heritage, and I think that we are trying to do that from here in Canada.”

Article content It was after their third and final research trip, and after they had written about a quarter of the book, when a couple of things changed their plans: their granddaughter, Athena, was born four months premature, and “everything went on the shelf;” and then their publisher, Quarry Press, folded operations. They unsuccessfully queried a number of publishers until U.S. company Rowman & Littlefield approached them. Published through its Backbeat Books label, their distribution is much wider than Quarry’s had been, and their book will wind up on bookshelves in Australia, Germany, France, Poland and the Netherlands. While the couple would like to do another music-themed book in the future, for now they’re thrilled to have a copy in their hands after such a long road. “A friend called us and said, ‘I have your book! They have it in Novel Idea!’ And we went, ‘What?’ ” Matyas recalled with a chuckle. “We got in the car and drove down there and just stood in front of the shelf and looked at it.” phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

