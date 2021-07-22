This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Conducting business: Planning season around uncertainty a challenge, symphony music director Mitchell says

Article content Evan Mitchell learned a thing or two from the last time he had to plan Kingston Symphony’s season while a pandemic was in effect. “Fortunately, this is not the first programming rodeo from the pandemic perspective, and so one thing that we tried to do last year was have about four fallback positions,” the symphony’s music director explained over the phone from his Toronto home on Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Conducting business: Planning season around uncertainty a challenge, symphony music director Mitchell says Back to video “And the problem with that is that you spend all of the time and effort in putting things together, and then ultimately it boils down to if you can’t do the concert, then you’ve wasted four times as much time.

Article content “From that perspective, moving forward, we decided that the smart thing to do this year was to plan for the season and to make it so that it’s a one size fits all.” So instead of having plans A, B, C and D, this time it’ll be “just Plan A under this circumstance or Plan A under that circumstance,” he said. The plan as it stands is to offer repertoire that can be performed even under the strictest of public health precautions aside from a lockdown, which would bring all performances to a halt. “If we can do concerts with physical distancing, for example, all of the repertoire we’re planning on doing, we will be able to fit onstage with physical distancing at the Isabel Bader Centre (for the Performing Arts),” Mitchell explained. “Should physical distancing, for example, no longer become something that was required for safety issues, at that point then we will continue doing the same repertoire, we’ll just huddle up a bit onstage and augment our (string section). The only fallback position, theoretically, would be if we’re sort of in a situation that we find ourselves with another wave or whatnot. We’re very confident that, barring that, we’ll have a great season and we’ll be able to execute regardless of what the public safety outlook is.” The planning for next season is near completion, he said, and should be announced within the next week or so. “Basically, on the face of it now, what we’re hoping for is what, in essence, is mostly a full season,” he said, providing there isn’t another lockdown. “Again, using our judgment, using our experience, it’s likely we’ll be able to come through on most if not all of that.”

Article content While the pandemic and public health restrictions limited in-person performances last season, it did force the symphony, like others, to expand into the digital realm. The symphony livestreamed shows from the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts last year and plans to do so again this season in addition to ones with audiences. “We are banking on (livestreaming) being a necessity, and as public health says we can have more of a live audience, then we’ll look to incorporate that as well,” he said. “I think, for the moment, digital is not going anywhere, and that’s fine because we’re ready.” In fact, the symphony continues to do digital performances and released its longest and painstakingly crafted one to date, of the first movement of Mozart’s “Clarinet Concerto in A Major,” just last week. (www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoH7629l84o). While the pandemic interrupted its 2019-20 season and complicated its 2020-21 season, the symphony still managed to earn some accolades: it was recognized as a “creator” at the Mayor’s Arts Awards in January and, in March, a Beckwith Award from the Ontario branch of the Canadian Music Centre. The latter award is in recognition of the symphony’s work with contemporary music and what it’s done to promote it, Mitchell said. “This is actually for, I’m presuming, work we had done prior to the pandemic with regards to our affinity for Canadian new works, and the fact that we make it a priority to focus on Canadian talent wherever possible,” Mitchell said. “One of the great joys of my position as the music director of the Kingston Symphony Orchestra is to be able to curate concerts that showcase not just Canadian new music, but really good Canadian new music.”

Article content In fact, one of the symphony’s final concerts before the pandemic was declared last year was the premiere of Canadian composer Ryan Trew’s first symphony. “It’s truly excellent,” he said. “It’s the sort of thing I’m hoping orchestras across the country and beyond decide to program, because it’s something, in my opinion, that deserves to be added to the canon.” At this time of year, Mitchell is typically travelling and working on one-off concerts or at least relaxing. “Ironically, were this a normal year, this would be the point where I’d be kicking back and relaxing a little bit, and as it stands, because everything is so uncertain, we need to get so far in front of everything, it’s actually been substantially more busy from just a planning and digital execution side of things,” Mitchell concluded. “So I’m about as far away from a vacation as I can possibly see right now.” phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

