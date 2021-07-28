Farm, island music festivals announce returns, lineups
A pair of local music festivals announced this week that they’re returning next month.
The Back to the Farm Beer and Music Festival, which takes place on the grounds of the Mackinnon Bros. Farm in Bath, will take place Sunday, Aug. 22.
Headlining the event will be Matt Mays, who some might remember from a memorable show at the Grand Theatre just a few months before the pandemic began. Also in the lineup announced Wednesday is Terra Lightfoot, Miss Emily, the Wilderness, Greg Ball, Boston Levi, Dead Root Revival, the Dan Taylor Band, the Mill-Rights, Hinterwood, Emilie Steele and the Deal and Swamp Gas.
Tickets for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., are $40. Go to www.back2thefarm.ca to buy tickets and for additional details.
And the Wilderness will also be a part of this year’s Rockin’ the Rock festival on Howe Island, which takes place Aug. 14. Kasador headlines the all-local lineup announced Monday, with the Bon Evans Band and Reckless and Banded completing the lineup.
The solar-powered festival starts at 4:20 and runs until 11:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 apiece. For further information, including how to buy tickets, go to howeislandrockintherock.com.
