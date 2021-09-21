Five must-see events at this year's WritersFest

For the past nine years, Kingston WritersFest artistic director Barbara Bell has offered her five must-see events. We didn’t see any reason why we should stop that tradition now that Aara Macauley has taken over this year as artistic director. Here are her picks:

• “The Long Shadow of War,” on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2 to 3 p.m., features award-winning author Guy Vanderhaeghe in conversation with Eric Friesen about his new novel, “August into Winter,” his first in almost a decade. “It’s a uniquely Canadian perspective on the world on the edge of World War II but also looking at small-town Prairie life and gangsters and ne’er-do-wells. There’s just a lot of intrigue and colourful characters in the book as well.”

• “Making Mischief: The Trickster Trilogy,” on Sunday, Sept. 26, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., features author Eden Robinson. “It’s a unique Indigenous story of legends and myths that you don’t traditionally have an opportunity to explore and, again, a really playful book that looks at some dark issues.”

• “Addressing a Crisis” is the theme of this year’s edition of “the Big Idea,” on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Host Carol Off, a journalist and author of “All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey Into the Lives of Others,” is joined by Syrian author, activist and refugee Hassan Al Kontar and Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary to discuss recent events in Afghanistan. “With the flexibility of the online format, we thought we’d change the focus to that. So it’s really looking now at Canada’s response and responsibility toward refugees.”

• “The Long Term Crisis in LTC,” on Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 to 8 p.m., sees journalists Moira Welsh and Andre Picard discuss the system’s shortcoming that came to light during the pandemic. “Andre’s book (‘Neglected No More’) is coming from the perspective of a doctor on the ground in Canada while Moira’s (book ‘Happily Ever Older’) is looking at alternative models that she has explored elsewhere, particularly Europe. So it’s not all doom and gloom — there are some other models out there that are effective.”