From one 'wall' to another: Artist's work gaining attention south of border Photo by Kendra Deen / Supplied Photo

Article content For the second time within the past year, local artist Heather Haynes has seen her artwork picked to be shown in a significant exhibition south of the border. She has just been chosen to be one of 15 artists — from 175 applicants — to have her work shown in the social justice-themed exhibition “Movement: Art for Social Change.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. From one 'wall' to another: Artist's work gaining attention south of border Back to video This time, however, her mixed-media piece, titled “The Universal Language,” isn’t going to be hanging in a gallery — it will be projected onto buildings in five major American cities. At the heart of the piece is a photo of an elderly Mbuti couple from the island of Idjwi in the Democratic Republic of Congo smiling as they embrace. Haynes then added some painted flowers, a bit of collage, and even some spray paint and gold leaf. Despite the severe poverty of the area, the people who live there have an unbridled joy, the likes of which Haynes had never seen before. “I just think there’s something about that image that we all can feel. That love,” she said of the couple. “No matter who you are, where you are, you can feel that.”

Article content A three storeys-high projection of the piece was first projected onto the side of a building at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., last week. On Thursday, it will be seen on a wall of Atlanta’s city hall before heading to stops in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. The pieces will also be auctioned off with a portion of the proceeds going to the National Urban League. The pandemic year has been a busy one for Haynes professionally. “It feels like the slowest and fastest year all at the same time,” she said Wednesday. “It felt like nothing was happening, and then things that have never happened before started happening simultaneously. It’s such a strange vortex. Everything I’ve wanted to have happen is happening, but then I’m in a moment of time where I can’t almost utilize it the way I would have had it been any other time, like being there and talking to people.” It was also in Los Angeles, back in October, that her “Wall of Courage” — an 80-panel installation featuring Congolese children from that same area — was featured in the exhibition “Emergency on Planet Earth” at the United Talent Artist Space in Beverly Hills. “Whenever I see the wall hanging, and I think of those children, they’re travelling to these places that they’ll never go,” Haynes explained. “But they’re being seen and (their story) heard. That’s the best part for me. That’s worth everything.” Haynes is hoping to exhibit Wall of Courage elsewhere in Los Angeles, where it remains, and she is starting to sell off the 80 panels, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Art of Courage, a non-profit organization she started in 2018 to help the most vulnerable women and children in the communities around the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Article content “So the Art of Courage are the children from the wall that provides for 140 orphans,” said Haynes, who first embraced using mixed-media after a 2008 trip to Uganda. “We have a school that we built, the Jonathan Holiday school, where we educate 350 children, and then right through to secondary school for our Tchukudu kids.” Even though she is selling off panels from the Wall of Courage, it doesn’t mean Haynes is putting a halt to creating art and raising money for those communities. “I’m making new work that can say the same thing in one painting instead of hauling this 80-painting installation around,” laughed Haynes, who has been unable to visit the country for the past three and a half years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, before that, Ebola. The artist, who now lives in Gananoque year-round and who owned a since-closed gallery there, said she stepped back about four months before the pandemic took hold to concentrate on creating art that followed her “true passion” of telling other people’s stories through her art. “I have big ambitions for my art now that I’ve focused and put it forward,” she said. And while she’s grateful for the success she’s had locally, she’s hoping her art, and its message, can find a larger audience in the United States. “I’m 50 now, and I have 25 years behind me,” she said, “and I feel like the next 10 years are my opportunity to get out there.” phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

