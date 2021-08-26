Headliner bringing "high energy" to city's blues festival
It was around this time last year that Samantha Martin and her bandmates in Delta Sugar were hopeful that they’d be back performing live for audiences before long.
So the band, who headline the Market Square stage Saturday night as part of this year’s scaled-down Limestone City Blues Festival, decided it was finally time to release their third album, “The Reckless One,” a release they had already pushed back for six months because of the pandemic.
“We released the record in November and as soon as we released the record, everything shut down again. So we were a little disappointed, to say the least, that we released the record when we did,” Martin explained over the phone, adding that the band didn’t have the chance to return to the studio to record three more songs as planned.
“We wish we’d hung onto it a little longer, but, that being said, it did get nominated for a Juno.”
While “The Reckless One” was nominated for blues album of the year — making it their second Juno nomination — it’s not a “straight-up blues album,” Martin said, but a “blues-influenced” one.
“It’s rock and roll, it’s soul, it’s gospel,” suggested Martin. “Sort of the roots of all the North American-style music.”
Saturday night’s performance will not only be one of the first times Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar will have performed their new album live, it will be the first time the band has played as a 10-piece — including a three-piece horn section in addition to two backing vocalists, drums, bass, guitar, keys and Martin — in front of an audience since the pandemic took hold.
The band, which started out as just Martin, the backing vocalists and a guitar player, shuffles its lineup depending on the distance to the show, the budget and, of course, the size of stage. They have used nine-member setups for Canadian shows, but will drop that to seven for tours overseas.
Like its lineup, the band’s musical style has changed over the years, Martin said. They started with gospel and acoustic soul, then moved to a Northern soul sound, and now to one with rock influences.
“We’ve gone from sort of singer-songwriter soul to more of a stage show,” Martin said, the way Ike and Tina Turner used to do.
With the exception of a “scrappier” cover of Bob Dylan’s “Meet Me in the Morning” — it wasn’t initially planned for the record, but the band had a half-day of studio time to spare when it recorded the bed tracks — Martin either wrote or cowrote the remaining 11 songs on the record.
“The songs on this record do not lend themselves to an acoustic show, let’s put it that way,” Martin said. “It’s pretty high energy.”
And it’s energy, or the lack of it, that turned her off live-streaming, with the exception of the band’s concert from the Empire Theatre in Belleville to mark the release of “The Reckless One” in November.
For Martin, like many, performing online quickly lost its appeal.
“When you play a song and you think to yourself, ‘Man, I really killed it! I did such a good job on that songs and it couldn’t have gone better,’ and then you don’t hear that applause or the crowd cheering … it’s soul destroying,” she said. “The whole purpose of performing music for people is that interaction and that feedback you get. I really struggled.”
After taking up stage design and gardening (she has enough zucchinis for well into the new year, she joked) during the pandemic, she’s happy to be performing again and filling up the band’s tour schedule.
“Things are slowly coming back, cautiously coming back,” she believes.
After Kingston, the band will head east for a few shows before returning to play the Cove in Westport next month and then (hopefully) to Europe toward the end of the year.
While the band has only started performing regularly for the past month or so, they’ve already had some hectic days.
“We played in Alberta on Friday and then at Summerfolk (Music Festival in Owen Sound) on Sunday. It was a little crazy. It’s been a long time since I’ve done that. There are certain things the pandemic made you forget as a touring musician,” Martin chuckled.
“I forgot what a 12-hour travel day feels like at the end of the day.”
Essentials
What: The Limestone City Blues Festival.
When: Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28.
Where: Main stage, Market Square, starting at 7 p.m. both nights.
Who: On Friday, it’s Steve Marriner, Raoul & the Big Time and finally Paul Reddick. On Saturday, it’s the Kim Pollard Band, Soulstack and capped off with Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar.
Cost: Bracelets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate.
For more: www.downtownkingston.ca/events/2021/limestone-city-blues-festival-2021.