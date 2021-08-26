Headliner bringing "high energy" to city's blues festival

It was around this time last year that Samantha Martin and her bandmates in Delta Sugar were hopeful that they’d be back performing live for audiences before long.

So the band, who headline the Market Square stage Saturday night as part of this year’s scaled-down Limestone City Blues Festival, decided it was finally time to release their third album, “The Reckless One,” a release they had already pushed back for six months because of the pandemic.

“We released the record in November and as soon as we released the record, everything shut down again. So we were a little disappointed, to say the least, that we released the record when we did,” Martin explained over the phone, adding that the band didn’t have the chance to return to the studio to record three more songs as planned.

“We wish we’d hung onto it a little longer, but, that being said, it did get nominated for a Juno.”

While “The Reckless One” was nominated for blues album of the year — making it their second Juno nomination — it’s not a “straight-up blues album,” Martin said, but a “blues-influenced” one.

“It’s rock and roll, it’s soul, it’s gospel,” suggested Martin. “Sort of the roots of all the North American-style music.”

Saturday night’s performance will not only be one of the first times Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar will have performed their new album live, it will be the first time the band has played as a 10-piece — including a three-piece horn section in addition to two backing vocalists, drums, bass, guitar, keys and Martin — in front of an audience since the pandemic took hold.

The band, which started out as just Martin, the backing vocalists and a guitar player, shuffles its lineup depending on the distance to the show, the budget and, of course, the size of stage. They have used nine-member setups for Canadian shows, but will drop that to seven for tours overseas.