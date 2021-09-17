This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Here's what's coming this fall to a stage (or screen) near you

Article content While September typically sees the city’s entertainment scene pick up as local groups’ seasons start up, this certainly hasn’t been, as we all know, a typical couple of years.

Article content There were a number of outdoor festivals this past summer, but, as the weather cools, shows are now moving indoors as venues cautiously reopen. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Here's what's coming this fall to a stage (or screen) near you Back to video Of course, everything will depend on how the next few months play out on the COVID front. For now, the province is paused in Stage 3 of its reopening plan, which states that indoor performing arts venues can hold up to 50 per cent of their capacities or 1,000 people, whichever is less. The Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts will be among the venues welcoming audiences back, but it is only allowing 11 per cent of its 566-seat capacity, 63 people, inside its performance hall since public health protocols require physical distancing of six feet. That’s why the Isabel is also offering live online streaming of its season. And we now know that those who attend indoor shows will have to provide proof of vaccination and adhere to public health guidelines. While many promoters and venues are announcing shows, some are not. The city-run Grand Theatre hasn’t announced its Grand OnStage season yet — in fact, they announced Friday the theatre will host five more weeklong artist residencies — and the shows (Stampeders, Alan Doyle, July Talk) listed on the Princess Street venue’s website are being presented by promoters renting the Regina Rosen Auditorium. The Baby Grand upstairs, meanwhile, is open and will host a few theatrical productions for the time being. Meanwhile, some regular presenters, such as the King’s Town Players theatre company, are waiting until the COVID-19 picture becomes clearer before forging ahead with their seasons.

Article content With that in mind, it’s probably best to consider the following a starting list rather than a definitive one. September 16-Oct. 3: “We Speak,” the opening production of Theatre Kingston’s 30th anniversary season, takes place inside the Rehearsal Hall (RH 203) of the Tett Centre, 370 King St. W. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, and at 2:30 Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 and $30. For tickets and further details, go to www.theatrekingston.ca. 18: The Juvenis Festival brings its “Battle of the Bands” competition to Confederation Park at 2 p.m. Seven bands are scheduled to perform. Tickets are $5. 22-26: Kingston WritersFest returns, again in a digital format. Among the guests taking part are Guy Vanderhaeghe, Eden Robinson, Susan Olding, Camilla Gibb and more. Most of the events, except the master classes, can be viewed free of charge. Go to www.kingstonwritersfest.ca for a complete schedule and to register. 23-26: Blue Canoe Productions brings “Evil Dead: The Musical,” part of the Juvenis Festival, to the Baby Grand theatre. All of the show are sold out as of press time. 24: The final performance of the “Sounds of Hope” concert series features Clare Manion, Julia McFarlane and Wolf Tormann. The free concert takes place at St. James Anglican Church, 10 Union St., from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. 30: Terra Lightfoot, who recently performed at the Back to the Farm festival, will play at the Mansion, this time around. Presented by KPP Concerts, the doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $25.

Article content October 1: Singer-songwriter Solomon Woodland brings his folk-country sound to the Renaissance Event Venue, 285 Queen St., as part of the Homegrown Live concert series. The in-person audience will be capped at 50%, but the concert will also be live-streamed. Go to homegrownlive.ca for details. 7: The Gryphon Trio and friends hold a free workshop performance of “Echo: Memories of the World” at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts, 390 King St. W. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams. 9: Kingston indie rockers Futura Free finally get to play the launch party for their new album, “Reducer.” Openers for this show at the Mansion, 506 Princess St., are Willy Nilly and Monach. Advance tickets are $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. 20: Kingston-formed Kasador performs at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts, 390 King St. W. The show will be live-streamed through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams and there will be limited seating in the performance hall. General public tickets are $39 and can be purchased through www.queensu.ca/theisabel. 21- Nov. 6: The Domino Theatre returns to in-person shows with the romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year.” The shows run Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at 52 Church St., except the final show on Nov. 6, which will take place at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus handling fee and can be purchased through www.kingstongrand.ca.

Article content 23: Oakridge Ave. Headline “Oak-toberfest” at the Mansion, 506 Princess St. Opener is Hinterwood. German food and beer will be served. Advance tickets are $20. Doors open at 8. 26: The Kingston Symphony returns to the Isabel stage for its first concert of the year with “What’s Next?” The Masterworks concert marks the first time the symphony has performed as a full ensemble since the pandemic. It will be live-streamed through the symphony’s YouTube page; no in-person tickets will be sold for this one. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through www.kingstonsymphony.ca. 26: “Bless Your Heart” features music by Kingston’s Abby Stewart and her band at the Isabel at 7:30 p.m. The show will be live-streamed through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams and there will be limited seating in the performance hall. General public tickets are $39 and can be purchased through www.queensu.ca/theisabel. 27-Nov. 14: Theatre Kingston presents Peter Hinton’s “The Sylvia Effect” in the Baby Grand Theatre, 218 Princess St. Shows are Tuesday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, $30 and $45, and can be purchased through theatrekingston.com and kingstongrand.ca. 30: The Stampeders bring their 50th anniversary tour to the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The show is being presented by Shantero Productions (shantero.com). Tickets purchased for the original June 27 concert will be honoured. Tickets are $58.85 plus.

Article content 30: Kingston’s the Wilderness headline the “Haunted Mansion” event at, well, the Mansion, 506 Princess St. Openers are the Honest Heart Collective. Advance tickets are $20. Doors open at 8. November 6: Blue Rodeo perform at the Leon’s Centre, 1 The Tragically Hip Way, at 8 p.m. The show was originally scheduled for April 4 and those tickets will be honoured. Presented by Live Nation. Tickets are $75.50 and can be purchased through leonscentre.com. 8: Vancouver’s the Zolas arrive at the Mansion. Tickets are $20 in advance, and the doors open at 8. 12: Long Range Hustle make their way to the Mansion stage. Advance tickets are $10 and the doors open at 8 p.m. 13: You might recognize Finny McConnell as the frontman of made-in-Kingston band the Mahones, but this time he returns with his new side project, UltraBomb, at the Mansion. Tickets are $20 in advance and the doors open at 8 p.m. 14: Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs play the Mansion, 506 Princess St. Tickets are $15 and the doors open at 8 p.m. 15: The Gryphon Trio and Patricia O’Callaghan perform “Broken Hearts & Madmen” at 7:30 p.m. onstage at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts. The show will be live-streamed through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams and there will be limited seating in the performance hall. General public tickets are $39 and can be purchased through www.queensu.ca/theisabel. 20: Violinist David Baik and pianist Philip Chiu join Jonathon Crow for a “Celebration of the Violin” at 7:30 at the Isabel. The concert will be streamed through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams and there will be limited seating in the performance hall. General public tickets are $39 and can be purchased through www.queensu.ca/theisabel.

Article content 21: Sadaf Amini and friends perform at the Isabel at 2:30 p.m. The show will be streamed through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams and there will be limited seating in the performance hall. General public tickets are $39 and can be purchased through www.queensu.ca/theisabel. 24: Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea fame brings his “Rough Side Out” tour to the Grand Theatre at 8 p.m. The concert is being presented by Live Nation (livenation.com). Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled show will be honoured. Tickets are $60.31 plus. 25: Final Freakquency Tour sees USS bring their farewell tour to the Ale House, 393 Princess St. Advance tickets are $25 and the doors open at 7 p.m. December 2-18: Samuel and Bella Spewak’s “My Three Angels” descend upon the Domino Theatre stage, 52 Church St. The shows run Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. except the final show on Nov. 6, which will take place at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus handling fee and can be purchased through kingstongrand.ca. 3: July Talk perform at the Grand Theatre at 8 p.m. The concert is being presented by Live Nation and only password protected sales are available. 7: Pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin performs Chopin and Ravel at the Isabel at 7:30 p.m. The show will be live-streamed through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams and there will be limited seating in the performance hall. General public tickets are $39 and can be purchased through www.queensu.ca/theisabel.

Article content 9: Flying V Productions brings Bahamas, who just won a Juno award for alternative album of the year, and his Still Sad tour to The Spire, 82 Sydenham St., at 8 p.m. (doors at 7). Tickets are $46.48 and can be purchased through eventbrite.ca. 11: Author Suzanne Pasternak launches her new book, “Minerva,” with the help of keyboardist Tom Leighton, singer Jenica Hammett and reader Sandra Lean-Leighton. The launch, which is free of charge, will be live-streamed through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams starting at 7 p.m. 14: Pianist Philip Chiu returns to the Isabel to perform “Preludes for Piano” by John Burge and Frederic Chopin at the Isabel at 7:30 p.m. The show will be streamed through www.isabeldigitalconcerthall.queensu.ca/live-streams and there will be limited seating in the performance hall. General public tickets are $39 and can be purchased through www.queensu.ca/theisabel. phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

