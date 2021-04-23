





Share this Story: Illuminated manuscripts

Illuminated manuscripts

Article content Well, here we are again in another lockdown situation, and I am feeling grateful for … books! Books are great companions even in good times, and I have been enthralled with them ever since I was small — especially those with beautiful illustrations to accompany the text. The allure of gorgeous imagery beside equally engaging writing has not lost its power, and that got me thinking about the evolution of illustration in books. Just to be clear, here we’re not (much) concerned with narrative illustration that appeared as wall art, like frescoes or paintings on panels, though book illustrations naturally took their cue from what was happening in that area of two-dimensional representation. Wall painting in its various forms is quite ancient, but so is illustration on “paper,” as it happens. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Illuminated manuscripts Back to video Few examples survive, but illustrated books were popular in the pharaonic Egypt and in ancient Greece and Rome, indicating a long tradition of including pictures in manuscript scrolls (rotulus). For example, The Book of the Dead is a painted papyrus scroll from the tomb of Hu-Nefer (of the 19th Dynasty, Thebes, Egypt) containing hieroglyphs and figural drawings and dating from about 1290 BCE. The reason so few ancient examples survive is due to the fragility of the papyrus on which most of these texts were written, but we know they were in use because of numerous representations in ancient sculpture (and paintings) showing figures holding scrolls.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Sometime during the Early Empire of Rome, which began with the reign of Augustus as emperor in 27 BCE, the invention of the codex materially aided both the preservation and dissemination of manuscripts. Like a modern book, a codex has leaves (pages or folios) enclosed within a cover and bound on one side. The covers might be of leather, wood, metal, ivory or some other substantial material, and over time the covers themselves might be quite sumptuously decorated and embellished, depending on who commissioned the book. Also during this time, brittle papyrus began to be replaced by more durable vellum and parchment, contributing to the longevity of texts. The oldest preserved painted Greek or Latin manuscript is the Vatican Vergil, which dates from the early fifth century, and which originally illustrated all of Vergil’s works (though only about 50 pages remain). The Middle Ages saw a flowering of ornamentation of books with illustrations, particularly when it came to the elaboration of sacred books (though many secular texts were also created). Art historians refer to the luxuriously painted books produced before the advent of the printing press as “illuminated manuscripts,” from the Latin illuminare (to adorn, ornament or brighten). These uniquely individual texts were costly to produce, but various types of scriptoria also made less-elaborate copies available (though still at a steep cost). Among the most famous medieval illuminated texts are the Book of Durrow of c. 660-80, the Lindisfarne Gospels of c. 710-25, and the Book of Kells from the late eighth century.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the Lindisfarne Gospels, we find pages suffused with colour in intricate Celtic motifs. On a carpet page with a cross, for example, one sees dog-headed serpents and long-beaked birds that are elongated to form elegant loops and knots in a typical interlace pattern. The Book of Kells is known for the stunning Chi Rho Monogram Page, which, its Biblical import aside, is a fascinating work of art. The fine drawing epitomizes the Irish ornamental style, replete with minute and intricate details –— such as an otter with a fish, moths, cats and mice, which may or may not have religious significance — that show an appreciation for continual change and transmutation of form, as well as rhythm and symmetry. The invention of the mechanical printing press in 1440 was a game-changer for books and other textual materials, making them more widely available and affordable for more people. Hand in hand with printed texts went printed illustrations, so that engraved images were soon included in books. As literacy increased and demands for books on a variety of subjects grew alongside, books with illustrations were equally valued and appreciated. Fortunately, the means by which drawings and other fine art could be reproduced roughly kept pace with developments in printing — so those of us with a craving for both engaging written words combined with beautiful imagery can remain well satisfied. Kamille Parkinson earned a PhD in art history from Queen’s University, and is presently a freelance writer, burgeoning copywriter and art historian at large. You can find her writing at Word Painter Projects on Facebook, and can contact her at wordpainterprojects@gmail.com.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Art About Town • Gallery Raymond: Celebrating the Beauty of Local Art (ongoing). • Studio 22 Open Gallery: Spring 2021 Artist Portfolio Series. Gallery open by appointment only, and online. • Window Art Gallery: New work in various media by Barb Carr and Jane Hamilton-Khaan. • Kingston School of Art: Call to artists! Fourth annual Juried Art Exhibition. Registration will close June 14, 2021. To learn more, visit www.ksoa.info. • Modern Fuel ARC: Michael Amar, “There and not there”; Logan MacDonald, “’eenódsha’ means ‘to hear’”; Jacquelin Heichert, “Mechanisms of Choice”. • Agnes Etherington Art Centre Rembrandt and Company: 17th century Dutch Paintings from the Bader Collection (to Sept. 26) Sandra Brewster: Blur (to Sept. 6) Radicals and Revolutionaries (to Aug. 22) Drift: Art and Dark Matter (to May 30) From the vibe out: Neven Lochhead (to May 30)

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston