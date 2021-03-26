





Article content As author Kirsteen MacLeod walked along the trail at Lemoine Point on Thursday morning, she came upon a woman she often sees walking there. “It was really beautiful out and there were little drops of water on a lot of the bushes and the sun was shining through,” MacLeod recalled over the phone later that morning. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'It was like finding a whole dimension I didn’t know existed' Back to video “(She had) stopped to take a photograph, and she looked at me and said, ‘It’s amazing what you see when you just slow down and pay attention.’ “And I thought, ‘Exactly.’” In fact, MacLeod’s about-to-be-published book, “In Praise of Retreat: Finding Sanctuary in the Modern World” (which comes out Tuesday), is about just that: Why it’s important to step back from our busy lives and take some time for reflection and solitude, a side of life most of us tend to ignore. “What happens on your retreats is that perhaps you’re connecting to yourself, to nature. You’re starting to see the connections between things, between yourself and nature and the planet and other people. Then you step back into your everyday life guided by the insights you’ve had and the things you’ve learned. I think it’s a tried and true method that we can draw on in our distracted and difficult times,” MacLeod suggested.

Article content “All of us can find a place to step back to, whether it’s a cabin in the woods if you have one or a cottage if you’re lucky enough to have that, or Lemoine Point, or a walk on Wolfe Island or the Cataraqui Conservation Area, whatever it is. “When I speak of retreats, I speak of it in two ways: It’s a place that you go to, that you draw back to, but it’s also what I think of as an act of resistance because there is a real mainstream that only focuses on the social and active being valuable.” It was spending time at the cabin in the woods, near Bancroft, that she and her husband own that inspired her to write the book in the first place. “I had always lived in the city and I had a very social and active life,” said MacLeod, who moved to Kingston from Toronto about 15 years ago, in part to be closer to the cabin. “I didn’t really know what it was like to have that amount of peace and quiet, and I found that I really started to notice things. It’s really amazing when you just stop and pay attention what you start to see.” It was while spending time at her cabin, which is difficult to access and is without running water, that she started to notice how things were intertwined. “So after having that experience of kind of connecting to nature on retreat, I started to get more and more interested in the reason why we seem to neglect this aspect of life, and me included — I was focused on the social and active,” MacLeod said. “And then I had a taste of the more solitary and reflective and found it amazing and really surprising. It was like finding a whole dimension I didn’t know existed.”

Article content She wondered why withdrawing from everyday life is often frowned upon as self-indulgent and unproductive, and why we don’t balance being alone and reflective with being active and social. So she decided “to broaden the scope beyond looking at a nature retreat to kind of looking at the idea, the phenomenon of retreat. So what have we traditionally used it for and can it serve us now as modern-day people.” Her extensive research saw her read the works of well-known naturalists such as Henry David Thoreau and travel to a converted convent in Quebec City, undertake a pilgrimage along a former railway, and stay at a hermitage in northern Scotland. “And what I realized was there’s actually a kind of historical line that goes in the west from the only people who retreated were religious ‘retreaters’ in the beginning: the desert hermits and so on. So there’s monks and hermits and pilgrims,” MacLeod suggested. “And we’re still doing many of those things, especially pilgrimages, right? And then when things got less religious, it switched to we had kind of culture and nature became things that we turned to for meaning and for connecting to larger forces. … “And then, in more contemporary times, yoga and meditation, retreat is actually the study method.” Of course, after she had finished writing her book about the value of retreating from the modern world, the pandemic took hold and forced many people to do so. It’s not quite the same as a retreat, she said, since people didn’t withdraw by choice, but it did make people more receptive to the ideas.

Article content “So when I wrote it, it may have a defensive tone in parts because I wrote the book before the pandemic and I felt like I was trying to convince people, ‘Look, we’re neglecting this and it’s really important to us, and you may want to revisit this,’” said MacLeod, who added an epilogue to her manuscript three months into the pandemic. “I feel there is a much greater openness and understanding of many of the things that I’ve written about in the book. I’ve seen a lot of essays published over this year about how in times of hardship, how to deal with loneliness, how to deal with isolation.” Retreats are about connecting to nature, to creativity, to imagination, to clarity and to ourselves. “I think many people are finding these are the things that help them get through,” she said. “It’s been a really difficult time, right? It’s almost like we’ve become unskilled, and I think over the last year even though we didn’t choose it, many of us have become far more skilled in focusing inward as opposed to outward.” phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

