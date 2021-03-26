Kingston's own coming to a bookshelf near you

The Whig-Standard
Mar 26, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read

While spring traditionally brings flowers and warmer weather, a slew of new books often appear as well. Here’s a preview of some Kingston-connected books making (or, in some cases, made) their way to a shelf near you. (Note: synopses come courtesy of the publisher or author.)

• “Inventing Secularism: The Radical Life of George Jacob Holyoake,” by Ray Argyle. Released Feb. 20; McFarland & Co. “Argyle reveals the largely untold story of a transformative figure whose controversial and conflict-filled life helped shape the modern world.”

• “One-osaurus, Two-osaurus,” written by Kim Norman and illustrated by Pierre Collet-Derby. Released March 23; Candlewick Press. This children’s book is “part counting game, part dinosaur celebration.”

• “Selected Poems: 1983-2020,” Steven Heighton. To be released April 6; House of Anansi. “‘Selected Poems’ is the life’s work (so far) of one of Canada’s literary luminaries, and his first poetry collection since his Governor General’s Literary Award-winning ‘The Waking Comes Late.’”

• “Murder on the Inside: The True Story Of The Deadly Riot At Kingston Penitentiary,” by Catherine Fogarty. April 13; Biblioasis. “Part social and political history, part true crime, part social justice polemic, it’s the first real book-length treatment of this riot.”

• “Carrying The Burden Of Peace: Reimagining Indigenous Masculinities Through Story,” by Sam McKegney. April 24; University of Regina Press. “McKegney looks to literature to expand our understanding of Indigenous masculinity — and imagine a future that prioritizes the complexity of Indigenous concepts of masculinity above outdated and harmful colonial thinking.”

• “The Good Father,” by Wayne Grady. April 27; Penguin Random House. Grady’s first contemporary novel “comically and tragically reckons with a father and daughter’s estrangement, the failures brought on by hubris, the limits of perception and the price we pay for second chances.” (Kingston WritersFest is hosting a virtual book launch for it on April 27.)

• “Big Reader: Essays,” by Susan Olding. May 3; Freehand Books. A “collection about the slipperiness of memory and identity, the enduring legacy of loss, and the nuanced disappointments and joys of a reading life.”

