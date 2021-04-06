Extras! Extras! Read all about it! Actors needed, Mayor of Kingstown says

Article content

A couple of TV shows are looking to cast Kingstonians as extras when they shoot here this spring and summer.

“The Mayor of Kingstown,” which was co-created by Kingston’s Hugh Dillon and is about the goings-on in a prison town, is looking for men and women of all ethnicities and over the age of 18 to play prisoners. The show, which is to star Jeremy “Hawkeye” Renner, is looking for people with “rough and tough” appearances.

The description offered by the Kingston Film Office says that work dates are offered on a weekly basis, which indicates it will be a longer shoot than others. Those interested should be available Monday to Friday, and for between eight and 14 hours a day.

The other show set to shoot here, “Reacher,” is just a one-day shoot on May 3. The show, based on the character created by author Lee Child, is also casting background actors for prisoners but are looking only for male ones. The show will be shot in Kingston Penitentiary and on its grounds.

To be considered for “The Mayor Kingstown,” send a selfie along with your name, telephone number, email address, and measurements (height, weight, waist and shoe size) to mokbcasting@gmail.com. If you have a tattoo, you’ll need permission from the tattoo artist first or it will be covered up.