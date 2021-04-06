Extras! Extras! Read all about it! Actors needed, Mayor of Kingstown says
A couple of TV shows are looking to cast Kingstonians as extras when they shoot here this spring and summer.
“The Mayor of Kingstown,” which was co-created by Kingston’s Hugh Dillon and is about the goings-on in a prison town, is looking for men and women of all ethnicities and over the age of 18 to play prisoners. The show, which is to star Jeremy “Hawkeye” Renner, is looking for people with “rough and tough” appearances.
The description offered by the Kingston Film Office says that work dates are offered on a weekly basis, which indicates it will be a longer shoot than others. Those interested should be available Monday to Friday, and for between eight and 14 hours a day.
The other show set to shoot here, “Reacher,” is just a one-day shoot on May 3. The show, based on the character created by author Lee Child, is also casting background actors for prisoners but are looking only for male ones. The show will be shot in Kingston Penitentiary and on its grounds.
To be considered for “The Mayor Kingstown,” send a selfie along with your name, telephone number, email address, and measurements (height, weight, waist and shoe size) to mokbcasting@gmail.com. If you have a tattoo, you’ll need permission from the tattoo artist first or it will be covered up.
Those with tattoos will also need the artist’s permission if they want to be on “Reacher.” In addition to your contact information and measurements, you will need to include head and full body shots. Send the information and photos to reacherbgcasting@gmail.com.
Both productions are offering $14.25 an hour to background actors.
Film and television production by professional companies has been allowed to continue in the province provided health and safety guidelines are followed, including testing up to three times a week, physical distancing and personal protection equipment requirements.
For example, COVID-19 testing is mandatory for “Reacher.” Also, actors must be double-masked at all times unless filming on set. If you’re not filming on set, you must stay two metres away from other people and use sanitation stations when moving from place to place.
For more regulations about filming in the time of COVID-19, go to www.Onreadytoroll.ca.