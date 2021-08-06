While the pandemic shut down many performances, one local singer-songwriter has made the most of it — in both official languages.

Erika Lamon — librarian assistant by day and solo folk-rock songstress and other half of musical duo Les Soliloques by night — has used the pandemic to write and record a new solo album as well as get her music out to the Kingston community through the City of Kingston’s Kingston Sounds playlist.

Feels like 'we're moving forward' for local singer

“We’ve been focusing on the creative aspect that we’d been neglecting before,” Lamon said. “We mainly focused on working on the album.”

Helping to fund recording that album at North of Princess Recording Studio is a $1,000 Resiliency Grant from the Kingston Arts Council. She said creating an album, including printing and promotions, can cost more than $25,000.

Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard

“I applied to keep recording, and keep creating work,” Lamon said. “As soon as you want to get a certain level of quality recording, you do have to put in the money as well. We’re also hiring so many people.”

Those people include sound engineers, mixers and other studio staff.

She has also felt encouraged by local music lovers.

“Listeners have been tuning in to those streamed performances online and going out to support local and buy merchandise,” Lamon said. “People have been going out their way to support their own.”

She has noticed that that support for online performances is waning, but she doesn’t blame anyone and is just as happy as everyone else to have in-person performances back.

When not creating in English, Lamon joins husband Max Nolet performing in French as Les Soliloques, who are also featured on the Kingston Sounds playlist. Lamon described Les Soliloques as an entirely different project from her solo work but with most of the same people.