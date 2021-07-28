Article content

After getting the go-ahead from public health, free concerts return to Springer Market Square on Thursday evening.

This year, there will be shows Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Free concerts in Market Square return Thursday Back to video

The first performer will be Roger James on Thursday (July 29), followed on Friday by Les Soliloques in the lunchtime slot and Alexa Goldie in the evening. On Saturday, it will be Pat Johnson with Billy MacInnis; Cliff Edwards with Dan Kasaboski on Tuesday; and Spencer Evans on Wednesday.

The second week will see Greg Ball (Aug. 5), Triola and then Your Paris (Aug. 6) and Abby Stewart (Aug. 7).