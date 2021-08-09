Group entertains with live theatre in City Park

KINGSTON — Through the uncertainty of the past year, a group of local theatre lovers are seeing their love of the stage return, with live, in-person performances.

This is a new group, City of Wine: Kingston, which evolved out of a need to connect that began last winter around the idea of reading and exploring the seven plays, over Zoom, that make up City of Wine, by Kingston playwright Ned Dickens.

“Almost immediately we had 200 members in the group and we had 70 different people signed up to read and we read all seven plays. Every two weeks we read a new play,” Dickens said. “When we got to the end of it, there was this forward momentum, and so we started talking with the group and said, ‘What do we do now?’ And what that’s turned into is a five-year plan to do all the plays on a full scale and to develop a way of doing it that is in itself a kind of a machine for building community capacity.”

Seven is the first play, and it tells an ancient tale with modern relevance.

Dickens, who also directs, describes the endeavour as pirate theatre and says the audience doesn’t need to know the whole story or history to enjoy the performances.

“Every one of the plays is designed to stand alone, so it’s not like you’ll be lost if you show up for Seven, or at least you’re no more lost than the play intends you should be,” Dickens said. “(The characters) are lost, too, and they’ll tell you the story as best they can, but they’re in the process of trying to remember it, trying to construct it, trying to share it.”

The live outdoor show includes seven characters, in modern-style costumes, using low-tech lighting and sets.

The goal is to focus on the storytelling.