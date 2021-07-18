Kingston artist grateful to be featured on municipal Music on Hold playlist

If you’re put on hold with the City of Kingston over the next year, you’ll have the opportunity to experience and listen to ‘Efflorescence’ and other songs composed by local artists.

Kingston’s Jay Cliffen, the composer of ‘Efflorescence,’ said he’s grateful the city has given local artists the opportunity to share their work.

“It was a nice surprise,” Cliffen said of learning his song has been chosen for the Music on Hold playlist by the YGK Music program. “I’m super grateful and I think it is a really cool thing that they’re doing. I hope more artists, and the artists featured on the playlist, see more interest in their music.”

The song is one of five instrumental tracks chosen for the Music on Hold playlist. Another 25 songs from local artists were also chosen for the Kingston Sounds playlist, which will be streaming in public places such as Springer Market Square and other city facilities.

Cliffen decided to submit ‘Efflorescence’ for the playlist back in February after hearing about the competition from his girlfriend.

“I think it is a great way for (YGK Music) to represent the artists in their city and showcase their music the best they can,” Cliffen said. “It seems like a unique way that most people hadn’t been thinking of. You can do all the obvious things (to promote your music) like putting things on social media or on a website, but it’s harder to get clicks when there is so much noise out there and competition to get people’s attention.

“Having people hear things on the On Hold system is just a unique way because you already have their ears if they’re calling City Hall.”

Other artists on the Music on Hold playlist include Slow Man Tofu, Triola, The Downtown Trio and John Robertson. Artists on the Kingston Sounds playlist include Abby Stewart, Bon Evans, Erika Lamon, and The Gertrudes.