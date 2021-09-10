Local playwrights 'Speak' in theatre company's 30th season opener

When the pandemic shut down live theatre last year, Theatre Kingston artistic producer Rosemary Doyle wanted to do something for the theatre community to keep them busy.

So she decided to stage a 24-hour monologue-writing festival titled “I Speak,” with Kingston as the theme for those monologues. When she read them, she thought to herself, “We should make a play out of this.”

So she got in touch with collaborator Kelly Dear, and that’s exactly what they did.

Twelve of those 21 monologues — written by playwrights of different age groups, experience and ethnicities, Doyle said — are the basis of “We Speak,” the opening show of Theatre Kingston’s 30th season. It opens Thursday at the Tett Centre for Creativity and Learning.

“I was looking for those little magical threads that could be brought together for a story,” said Doyle, adding she and Dear structured the play, “and it worked out well.”

The play features seven local actors (one of whom even plays a backyard hen) and is a “bit of a ghost story.”

“It’s very Kingston. It’s very deep, actually, and philosophical. That’s kind of what Kingston is,” Doyle, who grew up here, explained. “It’s different takes on the city. It’s not like a pamphlet about Kingston. It’s definitely not that.”

“We Speak” is the first of three productions Theatre Kingston has lined up for its anniversary season.

The second production, “The Sylvia Effect,” was supposed to be staged last season, so they’ve been working on it since November. Written and directed by Peter Hinton-Davis, it is inspired by the poetry of Sylvia Plath and focuses on four characters: the Daughter, the Poet, the Mother and the Son.