On art and allegory

When talking about painting, in particular representational painting, there are many types that we can refer to. These include, but are not limited to, portraits, landscape, still life, history, narrative, genre and so forth. While these may all be somewhat dissimilar, what they have in common is that we may also encounter allegorical paintings within each type. The (Oxford) dictionary definition of allegory is that it is a “narrative or description of figurative or symbolical application” — which is vague enough to require its own explanation. (Before I continue, however, I should point out that allegory is used as an imaginative device in literature as well as art, but that’s another story.) An expanded definition with respect to visual art is that allegory is a narrative in which people and events have been given consistent symbolic meanings; it is an extended metaphor. For example, when once you encounter a white lily in a painting and understand it to represent purity (and that it is an attribute of the Virgin Mary), you can be fairly comfortable ascribing that meaning to future representations of white lilies in paintings.

To carry the explanation further, a work may contain a secondary meaning, which is conveyed by symbols and allusions, that is in addition to and compatible with its literal content. So, a still-life painting of a flower arrangement that contains both unopened flower buds and flowers with wilted and/or dropped petals and leaves (and maybe some insects) is an allegory for the cycle of life. To complicate things a bit further, while an allegory may be commonly known — for instance, allegorical figures of virtue and vice that were frequently represented by medieval sculptures on cathedrals and other buildings — some allegories my be much more opaque, requiring specialized knowledge to interpret them. A good example of the latter is the famous Renaissance painting Primavera by Sandro Botticelli. While much of the imagery is clearly understood, the precise meaning of this painting continues to elude scholars. Another example is Giorgione’s painting The Tempest of circa 1510, the subject of which has never been satisfactorily identified.

Not that most allegorical paintings are meant to be abstruse — the majority were easily understood in their time (and often in ours) and sometimes clearly labelled as such. For example, Netherlandish painting in the 16th and 17th centuries was frequently secular in nature, with imagery and symbols that would have been immediately recognized by its audience. Such is the case with Jan Vermeer’s painting The Letter of 1666, or his slightly later, precisely titled canvas Allegory of the Art of Painting. With respect to the former, we see two women in a well-appointed interior. One elegantly dressed woman is seated, holding a lute, and looks back at the other woman, who has just handed her a folded letter. Contemporary audiences would automatically assume that the note is a love letter, because the lute was a traditional symbol of the music of love. In this case, the course of love runs smoothly, as is indicated by the painting in the background of a ship on a calm (as opposed to rough) sea. In a similar manner, Dutch artist Jan Steen’s lively scenes often take on both an allegorical dimension and a moral tone. Additionally, as in his circa 1660 painting Feast of Saint Nicholas, Steen often used children’s actions to comment satirically on foolish adult behaviour.