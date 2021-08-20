'Roll Models' leaves room for improv, unpredictability with audience interaction

The Kick & Push Festival has always focused effort on innovative and immersive performance art production, and its penchant for pushing the envelope led it to be the only body to offer live shows in the region last summer. Of necessity, much of the work in 2020 took the form of interactive games of sorts, in which intimate audiences came to appreciate the level of theatricality and “suspension of disbelief” that is required to successfully develop and execute these activities (such as today’s popular escape rooms). That work remains relevant as it launches the 2021 season with “Roll Models,” appearing to pick up right where it left off.

“Roll Models,” developed and presented by The Art Folk Collective, is shared exactly as advertised — it is a mashup of theatre, improvisation and a Dungeons and Dragons role-playing game. The game is played in real time, with “audience players” making decisions and testing their fortune with a roll of the dice, led by Dungeon Master Tyler Check, while their gameplay is brought to life by the cast, acting as avatars for each player’s respective character. It sounds like a lot, and it is. The evening starts slow, as the context and rules of the game are shared with the players and audience. Given the improv element, there is also a canvassing of the crowd for material to be worked into the narrative for comedic effect, which regrettably seemed to take place more as a private conversation with a few folks in the front. Although necessary, this part of the proceeding might be presented in a more entertaining and inclusive way, as it does impact the opening tone and the attention span of attendees.

Once underway, Check does a wonderful job of setting the stage and guiding the “audience players” through their adventure in this magical world. He does so with deft humour, along with the help of a small sound system, cheeky effects and an excellent original score by Sayer Roberts to maintain the mood. As the game unfolds, the experience for the audience is quite voyeuristic in nature. Alicia Barban, Josh Blackstock, Callum Lurie and Roberts assume the roles of the various characters, working through the instructions of their hosts, ad-libbing as they go. There is lots of physical comedy, and the company leans quite heavily on the frivolity of the improv element, which is certainly good for a quick one-liner and laugh. That said, given the inherent unpredictably of the contributions of the “audience players” already in play, it seems there may actually be room for greater discipline on behalf of the actors as the source of credible consistency in characterization and convention. For sure, given the amount of control that the “audience players” have on the flow and progression of the story, it is critical that at least one or two elect to contribute in earnest.

If you’ve ever enjoyed role-playing games yourself, or if you’ve ever wondered what the appeal is, “Roll Models” is a fun opportunity to watch it all unfold and vicariously share in the experience.

Roll Models

A Kick & Push Festival presentation developed by The Art Fold Collective and running until Aug. 24 in City Park.

Featuring: Tyler Check, Alicia Barban, Josh Blackstock, Callum Lurie and Sayer Roberts

Tickets: www.thekickandpush.com