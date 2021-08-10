





Article content Despite the complications and uncertainty presented by the ongoing pandemic, independent artists and groups have come together to present theatre in a variety of forms for the 2021 Storefront Fringe Festival in Kingston. It may not be the Fringe that we want, but it is the Fringe that we need. The following shows are available for your enjoyment live in the Baby Grand Theatre: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Storefront Fringe Festival continues in Baby Grand, online Back to video chroFATica A Hillary Yaas productions presentation, written by Matt Donovan, a.k.a. Hillary Yaas “A completely rewritten parody of Lady Gaga’s recent Chromatica album, written and performed by Hillary Yaas, the funniest queen of the funniest drag house in Toronto: The House of Lix. It’s about body positivity!”

Article content Unapologetically irreverent, and more interested in entertainment than production, Hillary Yaas shares the fun, frivolity, interaction and improvisation that one hopes to find as part of a festival. This unique spoof of an album concert is a suitable hot mess, sending up anything that you might expect, and lots that you wouldn’t. The alternate lyrics to these popular songs are quite smart (including a “sweet” tribute to John Candy, for example), and one quickly gets caught up in the antics. “chroFATica” swiftly and effectively breaks down the walls and sweeps away the audience’s inhibitions, allowing for real connection and the forging of a relationship, albeit brief, amongst artist and audience. Cranz & Bernardo A Studio 013 presentation, written by Tyler Mathews “Cranz and Bernardo are trapped inside a cardboard box. Their task: to solve the mysterious algorithm scrawled on the walls around them. As time runs out, they cling to, care for and abuse the only hope they have left — each other.” To be boxed in, figuratively, has got to be one of the most cringe-worthy feelings in the world. To be so, literally, would be unimaginable — but not here. When cornered and forced to adopt a defensive posture, people are never at their best, and if the stakes are high enough, it is usually when we are at our absolute worst. The set and costumes are demonstrably uncomfortable and torn, but both lack the weathering of time, which is an important factor in this crucible. Even when the absurd world of “Cranz and Bernardo” fails to make much sense, the committed and intense performances of Douglas Connors, Jordan Prentice and Nathan Yee keep the audience enthralled.

Article content Krapp’s Last Tape A SALON Theatre presentation, written by Samuel Beckett In the most affectionate portrait of a character that Beckett has likely ever shared, an aging man who lives a lonely and shabby existence in a darkened room takes out a bottle of wine, a banana and his tape recorder at year’s end, and he listens as his own voice from the past recounts the glories and hopes of his youth. The set effectively evokes the space of a man who has clearly spent too much time with nothing but his own thoughts, while a hard-edged spotlight covers his central seating area (which seems to either be a little too harsh or focused a little too tight). In a play about moments, Jim Garrard leverages the confidence, the vulnerability and the patience to powerfully hold each moment of his choosing — recalling, reliving and reviling the life of the man that he used to be. His performance is haunting, both in real time and via recording, allowing the audience an obscene glimpse of a man drowned in his dreams. To watch a heart break, as one does in “Krapp’s Last Tape,” is to taste the bitterness of one’s own unfulfilled aspirations and regrets. Queen of Swords An AND? Productions presentation, written by Anne-Sophie Grenier, directed by Michael Catlin “Our modern-day Scrooge is 30-year-old Maria, alone on Christmas Eve 2021 in her small Kingston apartment. She settles in for a lonely and uneventful evening … but her tarot cards have a different plan for her. This queer, feminist retelling of the classic (outdated, drab and overdone) Christmas tale confronts contemporary issues with comedy, song, a touch of magic and a lot of drama.”

Article content With a strong premise that is both topical and timely, this adaptation of a classic turns tradition on its ear and is very clever, despite a surprisingly anti-climactic ending. Technically ambitious for a fringe show, the production sounds and looks quite sharp, though the staging seems somewhat haphazard. As Maria, Anne-Sophie Grenier is appropriately manic, the Tarot Cards (Violet Murphy, Keri McAdoo and Cindy Chappell) provide a well-balanced mix of personality, and the Google Assistant, voiced by Alex Boese, is a grounding presence throughout. “Queen of Swords” offers an entertaining mix of angst and laughter in a familiar package with just enough twists to keep you on your toes. Details and ticket information for virtual and live productions of the Storefront Fringe Festival, hosted by Theatre Kingston from Aug. 2 to 15, can be found online at www.theatrekingston.com/fringe-2021.html.

