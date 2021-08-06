Storefront Fringe Festival on virtual display

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Despite the complications and uncertainty presented by the ongoing pandemic, independent artists and groups have come together to present theatre in a variety of forms for the 2021 Storefront Fringe Festival in Kingston. It may not be the Fringe that we want, but it is the Fringe that we need. The following shows are available for your enjoyment virtually: Allistonian Brockvillian Dionysian A Threshold Theatre presentation, written by Mark Cassidy, directed by Hume Baugh

Article content “Every old town in Ontario has one on its main drag. The hotel. A historic building whose charm has been reincarnated — or not …Allistonian Brockvillian Dionysian is a memoir about growing up in a small town Ontario hotel and motel.” At times cheeky, and at others touching, Cassidy demonstrates in the art of simple storytelling, coupled with the compelling and entertaining soundtrack of his youth. With natural delivery and the confident ownership of his life story, sharing memories from the perspective of his childhood in this audio play, you might just as well be sitting beside Mark in the Fireside Lounge at the The Flying Dutchman over a beer, listening in person and yearning to hear more of Allistonian Brockvillian Dionysian. Papillon A We All Fall Down presentation, written by Helen Simard “What can we expect from the unexpected? What can we recognize in the chaotic, in a world governed by unpredictability? Drawing on the esthetics of street and contemporary dance, Papillon juxtaposes three solos and a live experimental soundtrack in a complex trio that explores the delicate balance between order and disorder.” With opening tones that are intriguing and a musical performance throughout that is engaging, emotional cues are offered to follow the unspoken narrative of these incredible movement artists, all intertwined in their staging. Some may benefit from the virtual presentation, as the camera inherently provides directional focus amongst the busy overlapping elements of the production. Papillon is a dynamic work that will resonate with fans of the medium and may well captivate those who are less familiar.

Article content Sharing Stories: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane A Blue Canoe presentation Designed specifically for families and young people, the show is adapted from the beloved children’s book The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, exploring what it means to search for hope in times of uncertainty, through music, puppets, dancing and beautiful stories. This is a charming little show with jaunty music that moves at a good clip. The economic use of space, production values and film editing all help to best simulate a whimsical theatre experience. The ensemble cast is endearing, presenting a show in a style that is likely reminiscent of some of your favourite childhood TV shows, and The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane will surely bring a smile to your face, along with your kids. The Harrowing of Brimstone McReedy An Eldritch Theatre presentation, written by Eric Woolfe, directed by Dylan Trowbridge “An alchemy of historical fact, ancient legend, true stories of Old West grifters and card sharps, the works of HP Lovecraft, Algernon Blackwood and Robert Service, and a good deal of heartbreak and whimsy, this epic tale tells the story of a two-bit conman and how he lost his true love to the dark spirits of the North as a result of his greed and lust for gold and ‘the sure thing’ game.” Tales are meant to be told, and Woolfe tells this one well. Some of the magic found in the puppetry, sleight of hand and audience banter is lost in translation in this virtual presentation, but still there is lots here in the script and the performance to engage and entertain. While the filming of this live performance (including its sound quality) admittedly leaves something on the table, The Harrowing of Brimstone McReedy delivers fascinating characterization in a yarn well spun.

Through the Fairy Circle A James, Shannon and Uri presentation, written by Shannon Kingston "Rich with description inspired by the local landscape, Through the Fairy Circle is an audio play about Denny, a young girl who lives in an old island farmhouse with her father and sister. Unfortunately, the family is currently experiencing a string of Bad Luck. Determined to solve the problem, Denny sets out to find a fairy who will give her good luck, even if it means becoming a fairy herself." The adventure unfolds in the tradition of the original fairy tales of old, rife with drama and dilemma, and dripping with an impressive sense of dark foreboding and tension, even as the exercise in morality plays out. A little overwhelming at first, the audio presentation offers a rich soundscape to which the ear will grow accustomed. The vocal performances are strong, though the voice used for Sammy, "the grade-oner," does come off as a caricature, which doesn't mesh as well with the rest of the production. Still, Through the Fairy Circle is a worthwhile listen for the family. Details and ticket information for virtual and live productions of the Storefront Fringe Festival, hosted by Theatre Kingston from Aug. 2-15, can be found online at www.theatrekingston.com/fringe-2021.html.

