Symphony announces first concert of season

The concert, set for Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2:30 p.m., will be performed at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts and livestreamed on the symphony’s YouTube channel . Tickets are $15 (plus HST) and can be purchased at www.kingstonsymphony.ca . No in-person tickets will be sold for this concert.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The symphony has performed a few concerts in smaller ensembles since March 2020, but this marks the first time the full orchestra will perform together.

The entire Kingston Symphony will be returning to the stage later this month for the first time since the pandemic began.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Titled “What’s Next?,” it will be the first of seven Masterworks concerts this season. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8, Austin Wintory’s “Nascence and Apotheosis” (from “Journey Original”) and Ryan Trew’s “Come Closer,” featuring soprano Rachel Krehm, will be performed during the program.

“The pandemic has been an extraordinary challenge for all arts organizations, but we at the Kingston Symphony have managed to stay connected to our audiences by virtue of our pioneering digital programming,” music director Evan Mitchell stated in Wednesday’s news release.

“With that in mind, we are in the business of live performances, and so our return to the stage marks an occasion of great celebration. We wanted to consider it carefully. The three pieces on this program represent the essence of what the Kingston Symphony provides, concert after concert.

“The selections, from the suite to Journey, are surprising and engaging. ‘Come Closer’ is a deeply personal and emotional offering. And our performance of Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony showcases our resilience and our drive to finish our celebrated Beethoven cycle.

“This concert was designed to prove that we absolutely won’t be stopped, that we are already rising above this once-in-a-century obstacle.”

The remaining six concerts will be Nov. 7, Dec. 5, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, March 6 and May 1.

In an Aug. 23 YouTube video, Mitchell told subscribers that pops, family and education concerts, as well as a Christmas show, were being planned “as we speak.”