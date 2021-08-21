





Article content Looking for a little lighthearted artistic fun to while away part of a hot afternoon? Then make your way over to the Agnes Etherington Art Centre and amuse yourself by taking in the new exhibition “Humour Me,” which examines the art of caricature across several centuries and cultures. While the exhibition discourse is ostensibly framed in such a way as to show how caricature may be used to “dismantle power structures,” it also irrefutably shows that humans and human nature have changed very little over the centuries and highlights our foibles with good humour.

Article content Caricature, which may be defined as “the gross exaggeration or distortion of natural features for the purpose of benign or malevolent satire,” has a long and venerable artistic history. Officially caricature is considered to have developed in late 16th-century Italy under the influence of the Carracci brothers, who created drawings of distorted figures to diverting effect. Many other artists of the day took up their pens to create caricature drawings as a form of recreation, probably poking fun at themselves, fellow artists and leading figures of their time. The trend caught on and spread to other parts of Europe, giving rise to political caricature in England where it flowered, especially in the 18th century with the work of Hogarth, Rowlandson and Gillray. In France, Daumier is well known for his mocking portrayals of all levels of 19th-century Paris society. Nobody was spared, and Daumier was even briefly imprisoned for some of his political cartoons (after which he mostly stuck with lampooning the bourgeoisie). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The more things change ... Back to video The Agnes holds a variety of caricature work in its collections, a sampling of which is on view for your enjoyment in “Humour Me.” While political caricature is now universal, it is the social caricature that remains timeless, since (while the nuances of historical political statements may escape us) we can all relate to aspects of the ridiculous in human behaviour, regardless of the culture or era. One can hardly fail to recognize pretentious vanity, misplaced pride, entitlement, narrative comedy, social obtuseness and similar characteristics of individuals whether they are in our own time or another, and it’s a pleasure to be able to laugh at it. Daumier’s lithograph “Les plaisirs de l’ecole de natation” of 1858 could as easily be illustrating an incident at a present-day open-swim at a local pool as an event from 163 years ago. And in a pendant piece, “Monsieur le Baron, j’ai l’honneur de vous presenter …,” Daumier effectively illustrates the maxim that you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Article content In this exhibition you will also discover caricatures by Canadian artists Emily Carr and John Young Johnstone, poking fun at themselves and other artists, and one large cartoon by Pablo Picasso. Take note as well of the caricature by Gavarni that takes aim at the annual Paris art Salon and artists’ reactions to it — how easy it is to be critical of an event for which your work was not selected! And, can you spot the social caricature that is reminiscent of the famous prow scene in the 1996 movie “The Titanic”? One would think that the artist was satirizing the movie, never mind that the drawing was made some 140 years before the film arrived in theatres. On the whole, “Humour Me” is an enjoyable diversion that proves that the more things change, the more they stay the same. The exhibition is just one of several new shows that opened at the Agnes earlier this month, so give yourself time to have a look at what else is on offer while you beat the end-of-summer heat. Kamille Parkinson earned a PhD in art history from Queen’s University, and is presently a writer, burgeoning copywriter and art historian at large. You can find her writing at Word Painter Projects on Facebook, and can contact her at wordpainterprojects@gmail.com. Art About Town Gallery Raymond New Works by Barb Sohn Studio 22 Open Gallery Summer 2021 Artist Portfolio Series. Now open Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and online. Victor Oriecuia, “Sacro Fiore” (Sept. 16 to Oct. 30) Window Art Gallery Fundraiser Art Auction (to Aug. 31) New works by Chaka Chikodzi and Jill Glatt (began Aug. 5) Modern Fuel ARC Michael Amar “There and not there”; Logan MacDonald “’eenódsha’ means ‘to hear’”; Emily Pelstring, “Butterfly FX” (to Oct. 9) Agnes Etherington Art Centre Humour Me (began Aug. 7) Superradiance (began Aug. 7) With Opened Mouths (began Aug. 7) Other Worlds (began Aug. 7) Worrying the Mask (began Aug. 7) Sandra Brewster: Blur (to Sept. 6) Radicals and Revolutionaries (to Aug. 22)

