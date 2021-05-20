





Share this Story: The Tragically Hip's new album 'feels like it's honouring' Gord Downie

The Tragically Hip's new album 'feels like it's honouring' Gord Downie

Article content As their 1991 album, Road Apples, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, The Tragically Hip will release six previously unreleased songs written during those 1990 recording sessions via a new album, Saskadelphia, on Friday. The tunes on the collection, which is the Hip’s first new record since 2016’s Man Machine Poem, saw the Kingston band excited about recording at Daniel Lanois’ New Orleans studio, The Kingsway, three decades ago where producer Don Smith was recording the group live together using monitors instead of headphones to capture their dynamic concert sound. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Tragically Hip's new album 'feels like it's honouring' Gord Downie Back to video Saskadelphia’s first single is a rocker called, Ouch, and one song, Montreal, is a live version they performed in the track’s titular city on Dec. 7, 2000, as they couldn’t find the recorded version. “I, for one, was pretty hesitant to push play, just thinking, ‘Well, these didn’t make Road Apples,’ so I wasn’t expecting much,’” the Hip’s rhythm guitarist, Paul Langlois, said on a Zoom call with lead guitarist Rob Baker. “So I was pretty blown away. I was like, ‘Wow, how did these songs not make the record?’” Added Baker: “We were very well-equipped, well-rehearsed, playing 250 shows a year, and when we weren’t playing we were writing songs. So we were just focused.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In fact, Road Apples was originally going to be called Saskadelphia to reflect their constant touring schedule, but the American label nixed it. “(They were) like, ‘Are you kidding? That’s way too Canadian,” Langlois said. “So we gave them an even more Canadian title, Road Apples, but they had no idea that’s (referring to) frozen horse s—.” And both Langlois and Baker say it’s a total coincidence that the Hip are releasing a song called Montreal, just as the old Toronto Maple Leafs-Montreal Canadiens rivalry is revived during the NHL playoffs. “Go Leafs!” Baker said. “Actually, I’d say, ‘Go Habs!” Langlois added. “I know a lot of Toronto Sun readers won’t like it, but I can’t help it. And then if the Leafs do win, I’ll be cheering for the Leafs from there on out.” Jokes aside, releasing an album without their lead singer-lyricist Gord Downie, who sounds furious and full of energy on Saskadelphia and can also be heard talking in between some songs, is strange for the Hip. But after losing Downie to brain cancer on Oct. 17, 2017, it felt good to release some new music after the band — rounded out by drummer-archivist Johnny Fay and bassist Gord Sinclair — had a few years of grieving in a fog. “It feels like it’s honouring him but it’s all been strange and odd,” Langlois said. “But it feels good to be putting out songs we’re proud of.” Adds Baker: “Gord is very much with us. And when Gord’s talking between songs, it’s like he’s right there. But it kind of gave me chills. There were a couple of moments where I had to turn it off because it became overwhelming.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Langlois said it “crushed” Downie that his death was going to affect the band, their families and careers and even suggested they get a new frontman. “I said we’re not going to get a new singer,” he said. Instead, for the first time since Downie’s death, the Hip will be performing with another singer (and previous tour opener) Leslie Feist at the June 6 Juno Awards, during which the band will get the humanitarian award from Rush’s singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. “We weren’t going to play,” Baker said. “And then Leslie Feist’s name got mentioned and I think everyone has the same reaction probably simultaneously of, ‘Gord would like that. Gord would really wholeheartedly approve.’ So, yeah, we’re going to give it a go. It’s a bit nerve-racking.” Nerves aside, they are jazzed about the presence of Rush, for whom they opened in the Hip’s first-ever arena gig at Maple Leaf Gardens. “It’s an honour that they’re doing it,” Langlois said, before adding: “With the (release of) Saskadelphia and the Junos, really I can’t wait for it to be over. It’s going to be great to play with Leslie, she’s great. But right now it’s quite anxiety-producing. We just always played with Gord.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston