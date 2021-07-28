Along with all of the new concert announcements this week comes a new website that aims to be the go-to for who’s playing where and when in the Limestone Quarter.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Kingston Live, which produces a podcast focused on the local music scene, has launched a “community-managed online bulletin board” of concerts and venues around the city. The site, www.kingstonlive.ca, will also let musicians and bands create their own profiles with audio and video content, links to their social media pages and music streams free of charge.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New website tracks city's live music offerings Back to video

And the site is designed with mobile users in mind.

“It’s optimized for smartphones, so when you’re out and about — or you’re visiting Kingston and don’t know where to go — the user experience and mapping features makes it easier to find live performances and music venues,” Kingston Live co-founder Rob Howard stated in a news release.

phendra@postmedia.com

twitter.com/petehendra