On the record: Album pays tribute to former Queen's music professor
During his two-decade tenure as a professor of composition and music education at Queen’s University, Clifford Crawley “pretty much composed all of the time.”
“I knew him to come in, when he was teaching, from work and before he got his coat off, he’d sit down and write something,” Beverley Diamond said of her late husband, who died in 2016.
“He’d had an idea on the route home, that kind of thing. He’d often be sitting with a manuscript on his lap when he was watching television even. He really did.
“To me he would joke that as long as he could write music 12 hours a day, he didn’t care what else his job entailed.”
Now, a new record by pianist Maureen Volk, titled “Moods and Miniatures: The Music of Clifford Crawley,” pays tribute to the prolific composer.
Volk first met Crawley and Diamond when they moved to Newfoundland in 2002 as Diamond became the first Canada Research Chair in Ethnomusicology at Memorial University and after Crawley had retired from teaching.
“We’d been playing a lot of Cliff’s music ever since he moved to St. John’s with Bev. My colleagues and I played a lot of his chamber music, I played several of his solo sets, and then one day he appeared in my office with manuscript pieces for me. They became the ‘iPieces.’ And then I felt like I had to premiere those,” Volk recalled about what became her third album’s opening tracks.
“And we’ve had so much fun playing his music, and it’s just not recorded very much. So there are several things that haven’t been recorded at all, and just thought it needed to be known.”
She also had the right people, Volk said, to play with her: clarinetist Christine Carter and flutist Michelle Cheramy. Even Diamond played one of the parts of the piano duet “Kalamalka.”
“It was a challenge for me because I don’t keep my technique in tip-top shape all of the time,” Diamond said. “Maureen was patient, and I think, in the end, we did a pretty good job.”
“I think Bev did a great job,” Volk quickly added.
Volk said she often used Crawley’s compositions during her teaching days at Memorial University.
“I loved teaching Cliff’s pieces because they were never just a compositional exercise. There was always something expressive: there was a story to be told, there was a mood being portrayed, and the music doesn’t work unless the student gets that,” Volk explained.
“And so it was fun because these were pieces where you could really dig in to what’s happening musically here, don’t just play the notes. Listen to what he’s trying to say. And it’s just so rewarding when the student would find that and be able to do that.”
Diamond said her husband’s compositions were accessible — they often referenced dance rhythms, she noted — “but with a twist.”
“There were always sort of interesting, surprising moments, yet there were was also elements of familiarity,” she said.
As its title implies, some of the pieces on the record are what’s known as “miniatures,” or shorter pieces.
“I think composers who tended to write shorter pieces have generally been not given as much credit as the composers who write the big, long symphonies and sonatas and such,” Volk explained. “Even someone like Schubert, you know, who was a brilliant songwriter and wrote brilliant shorter piano pieces because people didn’t care for his symphonies and his longer sonatas as much. They didn’t think he was as good a composer as Beethoven, which I don’t agree with at all.
“I think there is a tendency to say, ‘Oh, well, they’re short pieces, they’re not that important.’ But it takes such a cleverness to write a short piece that really makes an impact and says something. It’s like the difference between writing a novel and writing short stories. They’re just completely (different) genres, you know, but it takes just as much skill to be good at one as it does the other.”
While Newfoundland was a place Crawley had long wanted to go, Diamond said, he had fond memories of Kingston and teaching at Queen’s. She found a few letters from former students when she sorted through his belongings.
“They loved him, and they loved that he was open to various creative initiatives that they wanted to take,” said Diamond, who may return to Kingston in the spring for the premiere performance of one of Crawley’s string quartet compositions. “There was one letter that talked about how, even at 8:30 in the morning, his classes were really interesting.”
As for Volk, she would love the chance to come to Kingston, where he had written most of the pieces on the record, to perform.
“I would love to keep playing Cliff’s music, because it’s fun to play,” Volk said, “and I hope there are opportunities to do that.”
