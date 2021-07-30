On the record: Album pays tribute to former Queen's music professor

During his two-decade tenure as a professor of composition and music education at Queen’s University, Clifford Crawley “pretty much composed all of the time.”

“I knew him to come in, when he was teaching, from work and before he got his coat off, he’d sit down and write something,” Beverley Diamond said of her late husband, who died in 2016.

“He’d had an idea on the route home, that kind of thing. He’d often be sitting with a manuscript on his lap when he was watching television even. He really did.

“To me he would joke that as long as he could write music 12 hours a day, he didn’t care what else his job entailed.”

Now, a new record by pianist Maureen Volk, titled “Moods and Miniatures: The Music of Clifford Crawley,” pays tribute to the prolific composer.

Volk first met Crawley and Diamond when they moved to Newfoundland in 2002 as Diamond became the first Canada Research Chair in Ethnomusicology at Memorial University and after Crawley had retired from teaching.

“We’d been playing a lot of Cliff’s music ever since he moved to St. John’s with Bev. My colleagues and I played a lot of his chamber music, I played several of his solo sets, and then one day he appeared in my office with manuscript pieces for me. They became the ‘iPieces.’ And then I felt like I had to premiere those,” Volk recalled about what became her third album’s opening tracks.

“And we’ve had so much fun playing his music, and it’s just not recorded very much. So there are several things that haven’t been recorded at all, and just thought it needed to be known.”

She also had the right people, Volk said, to play with her: clarinetist Christine Carter and flutist Michelle Cheramy. Even Diamond played one of the parts of the piano duet “Kalamalka.”