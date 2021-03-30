Poet laureate to mentor up-and-coming poets this spring

Article content

Hour-long, one-on-one online mentoring sessions with the city’s poet laureate are once again being offered this spring.

Poets or emerging poets 14 years of age or over are asked to email samples of their work (between five and 12 pages’ worth) to poetlaureate@cityofkingston.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9. If you’re unable to email the samples, you can drop off hard copies at a Kingston Frontenac Public Library branch. They should be marked to the attention of Poet Laureate Jason Heroux, c/o Isabel Turner Branch.

Those who are chosen by Heroux for the mentoring will receive feedback about their work and offered suggestions.

Before you apply, you should ensure you’re available to attend one of the five Zoom sessions. They are Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, May 4, at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 8, at 2 p.m. Be sure to rank your session preferences when you submit your work.