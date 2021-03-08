





Queen's grad helms screen legend Leachman's final film Photo by Viktor Cahoj / Supplied Photo

Article content Cloris Leachman was a Hollywood star, but her final starring role unfolded not in a California studio but in rural Prince Edward County. She plays grandmother Margaret in Jump, Darling, an independent, “micro-budget” drama premiering in Canada on Tuesda, March 9, through online and television video-on-demand services. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen's grad helms screen legend Leachman's final film Back to video Leachman, 94, died Jan. 27 of a stroke complicated by COVID-19. Jump, Darling was shot in June 2019 in Prince Edward County and Toronto. It’s the story of Russell (Miramichi, N.B., native Thomas Duplessie), a newcomer on the drag scene who retreats to the countryside to reassess his life while visiting his ailing grandmother (Leachman), who’s trying to avoid moving into a nursing home. The film was written and directed by Queen’s University commerce graduate and longtime county visitor Phil Connell of Toronto. Leachman won an Academy Award for 1971’s The Last Picture Show, appeared in three movies by Mel Brooks, and played landlady Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her television career brought her a then-record eight Emmys.

Article content Connell, who in 2013 first began work on the project, said working with Leachman was “a joy … an opportunity of a lifetime.” He would not reveal the film’s budget, but said he wanted a marquee name for the lead role of grandmother Margaret. She was inspired by his own grandmother, who in 1999 bought a cottage on the county’s Big Island. “Cloris was known to be independent-friendly,” Connell said in a telephone interview. He said the crew’s letter to Leachman, via her Beverly Hills management firm, resulted in her acceptance of the role within about a week. The film was shot largely at The Red Barns, the former communal art studio property north of Picton, but also at numerous locations around the area. Leachman and and her daughter, Dinah Englund, resided at a cottage near Wellington. They twice extended their stay and “briefly” considered buying it, Connell said. Connell decided not to introduce Leachman and fellow lead Duplessie until after their first scene together. It called for Leachman to enter the room while Duplessie’s back was turned to her. But the director didn’t tell Duplessie, who was in place and unable to see the legendary actor’s entry. It was his first lead role, he said, and when he realized the plan, “My heart just started thumping out of my chest.” “You’re going to be volleying against an Academy Award winner and record Emmy award winner on camera. It almost snapped me out of the scene more than it put me in.

Article content “If it had been a huge-budget Hollywood flick with the Hollywood machine all around it, it would have been more intimidating,” Duplessie said. The script called for Leachman’s character, not realizing her grandson is in her house, to open with, “Get the hell out of my house, you prowling son of a bitch.” Duplessie then turns to confront her. In an early take, Connell said, Leachman changed “prowling” to “rotating.” Laughter ensued. “The whole place falls apart, including her,” Connell said. He said he’s still not sure if it was a flub or a joke, but suspects the latter. “She was a very playful kind of person and a very playful kind of actor,” he said. At that point, he thought, “We’re going to have a really good time together.” Duplessie, still in costume in a century-old fur coat and tie-dyed shirt, met her after the scene. “She looked up and down me and just said, ‘Perfect, perfect, perfect!'” he said. “I don’t know if she was talking about my look … or my performance. “I wasn’t going to question it.” Leachman had 10 to 12 shooting days, all in the county. “She saved all of her energy for the work. You would call ‘action’ and she would just come alive,” the director said. After he expressed his thanks after each day’s work, she’d hold his hand and reply, “You’re welcome, darling.” Again, Connell said, it wasn’t clear if she was drawing upon the script, since Margaret often calls others “darling.” Connell said Leachman prepared studiously and had no interest in discussing how scenes unfolded.

Article content “She wanted to inhabit the character.” He and Duplessie described Leachman’s friendly rapport with them. “We would kind of hang out. Most of the time she was just pulling faces at me,” her co-star said. “We would improve with each other at a silent way, making each other laugh. “Every day I was just trying to absorb by watching her work. “What I took away from her was her unbelievable ability to be so present in a scene, and her spontaneity. She really showed me how to be in the moment.” Both he and Connell said Leachman shared the occasional anecdote from her past — her friendship with actor Ellen Burstyn, outrunning turkeys during her childhood in Iowa, discussions about her dogs, and “what a handsome man” her late husband, George Englund, was. “She was obviously very proud of her work on Mary Tyler Moore,” Connell said. Leachman watched the film online in late September. “I love it. It was lovely,” Connell quoted her as saying. She then cracked, “I look so old.” Connell said a distributor showed interest pre-pandemic in a theatrical release, something that may yet happen. The film had its first screening on Oct. 2 during the Inside Out Film and Video Festival in Toronto. Leachman had recorded an introduction. Her manager confirmed it was Leachman’s final starring role, Connell said. “I just remember how she kind of sprinkled some magic dust over the production,” Connell said, expressing his gratitude for her decision “to take the risk on my script.” “For me, it was an act of generosity,” he added, calling Leachman’s work “an incredible performance,” one he wishes she could have celebrated with an audience. “She brought a lot of joy to all of us.”

