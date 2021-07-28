Reddick, Martin to headline scaled-back blues festival

After cancelling last summer’s Limestone City Blues Festival because of the pandemic, an abbreviated version of the long-running event returns later this month, and Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area unveiled its all-Ontario lineup on Wednesday.

Article content

The festival will run two nights — Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28 — in Springer Market Square.

Headlining the first night will be Paul Reddick, a founder of Toronto blues band the Sidemen, at 9 p.m. Reddick, a Maple Blues Award winner, will be joined by Raoul & the Big Time (8 p.m.) and MonkeyJunk’s Steve Marriner (7 p.m.), who beat out Reddick for harmonica player of the year Maple Blues award in 2008.

Saturday night will see Juno nominee Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar on the main stage, with the Kim Pollard Band opening at 7, followed by Soulstack at 8 p.m.

A $20 wristband covers both nights, and they go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Go to downtownkingston.ca for more details.

