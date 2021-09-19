Rising to the occasion

The various lockdowns we have endured over the course of the COVID pandemic have changed plenty of plans for most of us, and they have been difficult for a variety of businesses, too. There are the obvious ones like those in the retail and restaurant industry, but also less evident ones like visual artists and the galleries that show their work. While many artists have been able to pursue their art with fewer distractions over the last 18 months or so, and/or have ramped up their online presence, gallerists were essentially robbed of audiences to show their artists’ work to in person. Some commercial galleries have also chosen to beef up their online sales of art, but for the both the browser and buyer there is really nothing like seeing an artwork in person and perhaps falling in love with something you never thought you would consider. That’s the real magic of physically going to a gallery and seeing artwork firsthand.

With restrictions easing things are much better for galleries now, but consider this: exhibitions of artist’s work may be planned many months in advance, with a rhythm and flow to shows through the year, and most of those openings and exhibitions cannot simply be rescheduled. Artists’ work sells and changes over time, and they may have commitments with other galleries or travelling exhibitions. Once an opportunity to show an artist is gone, it’s often just gone. Just ask Dennis O’Connor, proprietor of the O’Connor Gallery in Gananoque – frustratingly, he’s had several exhibitions scuttled due to the timing of lockdowns in the last little while. But that has changed this season, and the O’Connor Gallery has risen to the occasion of reopening with a new group show titled “Lambda Rising.”

The O’Connor Gallery has a stable of artists from all across Canada whose work is shown regularly in the gallery on a rotating basis (so there’s always something new to see, whenever you go). There is also a small area set aside for special exhibitions, which makes for an accessible, intimate experience where you can comfortably take in the work on display. Such is the case with “Lambda Rising”, in which you will encounter photography, graphite drawings, and paintings, among other works. There are about a dozen artists featured in the exhibition, with usually just two or three works per artist so that you get a tantalizing taste of their creativity. You will see work by Montreal artist Daniel Barkley, for example, who has won major awards for his watercolour drawings but who (astonishingly) considers his works in watercolour to be “studies” only. There are photographs by well-known artist and author Edward Lucie-Smith, as well as by the late Canadian photographer Alan B. Stone. Included in the exhibition are colour-saturated paintings by Andrew Stelmak, who also happens to be a regular O’Connor Gallery artist. The works cover a range of approaches, from abstract and non-representational to high realism, with some street/graffiti-style artwork thrown into the mix as well. It is an eclectic show, to be sure, but it’s only on the walls until 2nd October, so be sure to make time to see this exhibition before it’s gone.