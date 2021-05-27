The Glorious Sons announce tour

Article content

The Glorious Sons announced Thursday that they’re going back on tour starting in December.

The Kingston-born band’s “War on Everything” tour was suspended because of the pandemic, and the just-revealed schedule of dates has been renamed “The Unfinished Business Tour.”

The band kicks off in Pittsburgh, the first stop of seven in the United States, on Dec. 10.

The Canadian leg is to start Jan. 20 with three shows in Vancouver. The band — Brett and Jay Emmons, Chris Huot, Chris Koster and Adam Paquette — will then work its way eastward, ending with a show in Quebec City on March 4.

Kingston isn’t among the scheduled stops at the moment, but the band does have dates in Ottawa (Feb. 16), Peterborough (Feb. 17), London (Feb. 19), Kitchener (Feb. 22), Windsor (Feb. 23) and St. Catharines (Feb. 26).

The pre-sale for tickets begins June 1, and tickets for the general public go on sale June 4.

The Glorious Sons released two new songs, “Daylight” and “Young King,” in the past two weeks.