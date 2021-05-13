The Tragically Hip to perform at this year's Juno Awards

Article content

In addition to receiving the Humanitarian Award at the 50th annual Juno Awards next month, The Tragically Hip announced Thursday that they will also perform a song with musician Feist on the broadcast.

It will be the first televised performance by the Kingston-born band since the death of frontman Gord Downie in 2017.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Tragically Hip to perform at this year's Juno Awards Back to video

“We’re really happy to be performing on the Juno Awards’ 50th anniversary broadcast on Sunday, June 6th,” the band wrote in a statement posted on social media.

“We’ve known Leslie Feist for over 20 years, having toured together in 1999. We are all huge fans and Gord loved her. It’s an honour to be able to play one of our songs with her.

“It’s been such a difficult year for our fellow musicians, we wanted to do something to honour them in a way that would make Gord smile.”

Feist, meanwhile, said in a statement that she is “very honoured to join them.”

“I had a chance to tour with The Hip early on in my touring life, for something like a year,” Feist wrote.