Turning the Page: Here are some books by local authors you might have missed

Article content Back in 2017, when “Algonquin Sunset,” the third entry in the Algonquin Quest book series was released, author Rick Revelle thought it would also be the last.

He did, however, leave the door open for another one, just in case, and now comes the just-published "Algonquin Legacy," the fourth and — he promises — final book in the series.

He really didn't think he could write another until he discovered that the University of Lethbridge has a digitized Blackfoot "talking library," which opened up a new language to him.

"If I've got that, I'm gonna do it, because you can't write about anything out west unless you write about the Blackfoot," Revelle explained over the phone.

Like his other entries in the series — "I Am Algonquin" (now in its sixth printing) and "Algonquin Spring" — this book weaves First Nations history, day-to-day life and stories (and even a few legends) together, complete with indexes about pronunciations, language and the like.

To ensure his books are factually accurate, Revelle travels to the places he writes about, conducts numerous interviews and does exhaustive research before putting pen to paper (he actually writes his drafts in longhand).

"The research is really fun to do," he said. "You get to meet some people that know a lot that Canadians don't know about."

Even though Revelle's books are aimed at young adults and now a staple in school libraries, "I know a lot of adults who read them because of the adventure," he said.

The newest entry, "Legacy," begins 15 years after the Battle of Crow Wing River, which ended "Sunset." Now in Manitoba, the Anishinaabe people and their allies decide to continue their trek west to a Blackfoot village where they must survive a harsh winter before a spring buffalo hunt.

Article content Since writing “Sunset” — the pandemic paused its release — Revelle embarked on a new series, titled the “Elk Whistle Warrior Society,” that will be coming out sometime soon. In the meantime, he assured that the Algonquin series is now officially done. “How many buffalo hunts can you do? How many caribou can you kill? How many battles can you do? You’re killing off people, bringing in new characters …,” he explained. “I’m really proud of this series, I’m proud of the last book and how I ended it.” Note: Author Rick Revelle will be at Novel Idea, 156 Princess St., from 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 4, signing copies of his new book. While he was still working as a critical care doctor, Greg Stidham would spend part of his free time pursuing his other passion: writing. “Throughout my medical career, I never really stopped writing, but I never wrote in earnest and been so serious about it until retirement,” Stidham said. “I never really talked much about it.” Stidham, who worked at Kingston General Hospital before retiring in 2012, has released two books: the memoir “Blessings and Sudden Intimacies: Musings of a Pediatric Insentivist” and “Doctoring in Nicaragua,” a collection of poetry based on his work in the medical field. The memoir traces the Cleveland-born Stidham’s life through medical school through his stints at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center to the LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center in Memphis to, finally and unexpectedly, Kingston.

Article content “When I look back overall, the experiences I’ve had, especially with patients and their families, some of the experiences of my personal life, they seemed like stories that wanted to be told,” Stidham said. While by its nature a memoir is personal, he endeavoured to write one with universal themes and context in mind. “It’s about relationships, it’s about how you look at things, how you look at things that are maybe not seen at the time in a positive way and how, in fact, a lot of times they end up, in a bigger scheme, being positive advances,” he explained. “I see those as stories just asking to be told.” As the doctor in charge of a child whose life hangs in the balance, often suddenly and unexpectedly, he said, he would often form an alliance with the child’s parents as he comforts and grieves alongside them. Those are what he calls “sudden intimacies.” “There’s a level of trust, there’s a level of communication that bespeaks an intimacy that just doesn’t usually exist in that short period of time or that level of depth,” he said. And sometimes that often-fleeting bond endures, as was the case with the family of Paula, who suffered a severe brain injury after a ping-pong table fell on top of her when they were moving. She spent four or five days in the intensive care unit before being declared brain dead. “I went through that with her parents, and in fact hers was the only patient’s funeral I went to. I don’t do funerals too well,” he said. “Hers was different. I kept a close friendship with the parents and watched the two sisters grow up.”

Article content So much so that when one of Paula’s sisters, Brooke, grew up and became pregnant, she asked Stidham to be a godfather. “Once again I fell out of my chair,” he said. While he talks about his 32-year professional career throughout the memoir, he touches on his own life, too, discussing his marriages, his family and his health, among other things. “My experiences as a doctor have enriched my life as a husband, father and grandfather, even as a son,” he writes. “Likewise, my experiences as a father and husband have made me in many ways a better doctor.” He has received positive feedback about his memoir so far. “I hope it’s meaningful or worthwhile,” he said, “to the people who read it.” Both books can be found at Novel Idea bookstore on Princess Street. When Bob Mackenzie was contacted by a publisher about printing his 50-page manuscript — he didn’t even actually have a manuscript at the time — he was, understandably, a bit skeptical. After the former journalist did a bit of digging about Cyberwit.net, his would-be publisher, he discovered not only was it legitimate, it was India’s largest publishing house. And now he has the fruit that partnership bore, a poetry collection titled “footsteps in the garden.” The 50 poems that comprise the collection span his career — he has written nine poetry collections and an equal number of novels — and he feels that they still fit together. Unlike some, Mackenzie said he isn’t the type to sit down and write poems with a particular theme in mind.

Article content His poems, he said, are written to be performed rather than to be printed. “I have always been influenced by lyric poetry and by popular song lyrics,” he said, “and so my poems depend largely on rhythm and flow.” By his calculation, Mackenzie only writes about nine poems a year on average. “I’m very much a craftsman,” Mackenzie said, “and I work very hard on them so they say what I want them to say.” He draws his inspiration from the outside world — there’s a “fair amount of political or activist poetry” in the new book, he said — rather than his own. “I am not a fan of what has become known as confessional poetry (poetry about yourself), which a lot of what’s been done for the last 30 or 40 years is,” he said. “And I can’t do that. I don’t want to do that. I see the world around me. Some bad and some good. That’s where my influence comes from. If I see an issue that needs to be addressed, whether it’s a big world issue or an issue between two people, this is what I feel like writing about.” He was thrilled that he was approached to publish the book and to have it in hand. “If something is going to express what my work is,” he said, “I’d like it to be this book.” phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

