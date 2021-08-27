This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content According to Tom Mueller, author of Extra Virginity: The Sublime and Scandalous World of Olive Oil, humans have been using olive oil since the 24th Century B.C., and even then, there were teams of inspectors touring Roman olive oil mills keeping watch for fraudulent practices. Olive oil has long been one of the world’s most important commodities and Mueller writes, “certain emperors rose to power on olive-oil wealth—they were the ancient counterpart of today’s oil sheikhs.”

Article content At its best, extra virgin olive oil is a delicious and potent superfood loaded with antioxidants, along with powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It is thought to be useful in helping to improve heart, brain, gut, and bone health; as well as reducing the risk of stroke, certain cancers, Alzheimer’s Disease, Type 2 Diabetes, and obesity. Promising new research shows that extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) also boosts longevity and mitigates against illnesses related to aging. Most of EVOO’s health benefits are due to polyphenols (beneficial plant compounds with antioxidant properties). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Getting to the truth about olive oil Back to video But, at its worst, olive oil is mislabelled, fake, or adulterated. Typically that means diluting the oil with either lower grade olive oil or other oils; mislabelling lower grade olive oil as virgin or extra virgin olive oil; or mixing new olive oil with olive oil that’s been sitting around since the previous year’s harvest or longer – a process that is legal but erodes many of the health benefits of the oil. Just how pervasive is olive oil tampering? Nobody really knows how widespread the issue of olive oil tampering is, though it is known to be both global and widespread. In 2016, Forbes stated, “It’s reliably reported that 80% of the Italian olive oil on the market is fraudulent.” In 2013, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) found that in testing of 28 randomly chosen samples of olive oil, 39% were adulterated. In 2018, amongst 20 random samples, the number dropped to 10% testing positive for adulteration.

Article content The CFIA says that while it’s prohibited in Canada to sell food that is falsely labelled, misrepresentation still occurs and is an emerging issue around the world. They note that “food fraud is reported most often in olive oil, honey, dry spices, fish, fruit juices, and organic food products.” A quick olive oil primer Olive oil is made from the fruit of olive trees, using a simple process such as either pressing the ripe olives to extract the oil, or crushing the olives and then separating out the pulp from the oil. There are three main grades of olive oil: extra virgin, virgin and refined. The standards for these grades are set by the International Olive Oil Council in Madrid, Spain. Olive oils are classified according to variables including antioxidant levels, smoke point, free fatty acid levels, and the type of refining used in the production of the olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil is the oil that is extracted using cold press processing – meaning that no heat or chemicals are involved and therefore the resulting oil is absolutely pure. If you’re looking for both flavour and health benefits – EVOO is what you want. But it is important to note that EVOO is best used raw because of its lower smoke point (meaning it burns at a lower temperature and this destroys some of its most important benefits). If you’re going to cook with EVOO, only do at very low temperatures. Some tips for buying (and storing) olive oil: 1. Buy extra virgin or virgin olive oil, from a known, reputable supplier.

Article content 2. Look for olive oil from Australia and Chile – there have been fewer accounts of olive oil fraud from both of these countries. 3. Avoid olive oil labelled as: light, extra light, regular, or pure olive oil. These are not terms recognized by the International Olive Oil Council. 4. Look for dark bottles, this helps protect the oil from the degrading effects of light. If possible, store your olive oil in a cupboard and not on the counter or anywhere where it is exposed to direct light. If you’re not going through your olive oil quickly – store it in the refrigerator. 5. Don’t buy olive oil in bulk unless you are going through it very quickly. It’s better to buy as needed as the shelf life is 12-18 months from harvest. After this the health benefits start to wane. 6. Look for a harvest date (not a bottled date) as well as a “use by” or “best before” date. The harvest date is key but is hard to find. Write or ask your supplier to start labelling the bottles with the harvest and use by dates. 7. Taste (and smell) your olive oil using a clean spoon so that you can learn what good olive oil tastes like. You can do this at home, or in a boutique olive oil store. Unflavoured extra virgin olive oil should be i) clear, ii) golden-green in colour, and iii) have a distinct fresh, faintly peppery flavour. Getting to know the taste of good olive oil is one more way to have some idea of what you are getting. 8. If you are shopping at a boutique olive oil store and are particularly interested in the health benefits of olive oil, ask for an olive oil with a high polyphenol count.

Article content 9. Look for known seals of approval on bottles, including: the International Olive Oil Council certification stamp; the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) certified stamp; the international Extra Virgin Alliance (EVA). Both Italy and Spain have introduced QR codes on some bottles so that you can track the orchards and processing dates of olive oil. 10. The health benefits of olive oil are so profound that pursuing a reliable source is worthwhile. Don’t give up! Lindy Mechefske is the award-winning author of Ontario Picnics: A Century of Dining Outdoors; Out of Old Ontario Kitchens; and Sir John’s Table. Contact her at lindymechefske.com.

