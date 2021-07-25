This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







The long history of picnicking ... condensed

An excerpt from Ontario Picnics: A Century of Dining Outdoors, by Lindy Mechefske, published by MacIntyre Purcell, 2021. "A basket, a blanket, a baguette, a wedge of cheese, and a bottle of wine — picnics transport us. They take us on a journey through time and memory and place. Say the word "picnic," and we all have an idea in our heads — a memory; a collective, almost universal vision of picnics past — of family and friends; of happiness and food; and of time spent outdoors. The history of picnics is essentially the history of humankind. We began by eating outside. We have, in a sense, been picnicking forever. Indigenous Peoples the world over have long kept this tradition, viewing eating outdoors as an important way to connect to both the earth and the spirit world.

Article content For over 55 million years, humankind and our earliest primate ancestors roamed the earth in search of one thing: food. When Homo sapiens first appeared between 200,000 to 300,000 years ago, our quest for food continued to rule everything about our lives. It still does. We are hardwired to think of our next meal; the need is encoded in our DNA. Food is paramount for survival. As humans evolved, so did our ideas about eating collectively, sharing food and eating with family and community. We eat because food is life. But food is also about hunger and yearning, about memory and love, about life and death, about the land we live on, about community and belonging, and the powerful connections between us. It’s only relatively recently on the human evolutionary timeline, when we ceased being full-time nomads and hunter-gatherers and turned towards agriculture, that we began to settle, build homes and move indoors. And it was only after this that the notion of eating outdoors became seen as a treat, a special occasion, and a cause for celebration. Later still came the name itself: picnic. According to the Canadian Oxford Dictionary, a picnic is “an outing or excursion including a packed meal eaten out of doors.” The term picnic is believed to have come from the French pique-nique, said to have been first used in France in the 1600s, not originally for a meal held outdoors but rather derived from the French verb, piquer, meaning “to pick,” or “to peck,” presumably at tasty morsels of food.

Article content We remember picnics. They capture our imagination and stick with us. There is something extraordinary, beautiful, happy, and even deeply therapeutic about picnics. Perhaps it is the bringing together of community — of eating together. Perhaps it is because of the impact of the places we choose to picnic — often immersed in nature and natural beauty. Or maybe it is the simple matter of time spent outdoors, something that is increasingly rare as our lives move further and further indoors. And then, finally, there is the food itself. From the simplest meal to the most extravagant, we are hardwired to remember food. Our food memories, so deeply embedded in our psyche, are often our first and last memories of life. Evolution plays a role here, ensuring that the hippocampus is primed to form memories about the things that are essential for survival. But it may well be that our recollection of picnics is even more profound because it is linked to some deeply embedded, collective primordial memory of that early human experience of being nomads and hunter-gatherers, of eating outdoors. Picnicking is a return to who we are and where we came from. There is something deeply lovely and poignant about picnic photographs: an irrepressible joy, romance, sometimes a gentle sweetness; sometimes a sense of adventure and play, of family and community and connectedness, or of freedom, of stepping temporarily out of everyday life and of being immersed in the natural world.

Article content Picnics are wonderfully versatile. They always have been. They are cross-cultural and multigenerational. They can be private, romantic moonlit tête-à-têtes, or boisterous community, religious, or corporate events with food and games for all ages. They can be extravagant and luxurious or remarkably humble and practical. Picnics might be as simple as a flask of tea and a packet of sandwiches; as charming as a rustic loaf of bread, a wedge of cheese, and some honey; or as complicated as Mrs. Isabella Beeton’s two full pages of instructions for a picnic for 40, in her 1861 landmark book, Beeton’s Book of Household Management. From humankind’s first shared meals to medieval hunting feasts and Renaissance outdoor banquets; from grand Victorian garden parties to lavish wedding dinners under a marquee tent; and from simple roadside pullovers with takeaway burgers and drinks to cocktails and hors d’oeuvres aboard the yacht; to contemporary parking lot tailgate parties — there are no ends of ways to picnic. All picnics have one thing in common: that critical, fundamental, all-important connection between land, food and people. Quite simply, picnics are a celebration of food shared with others, out beyond doors. Just don’t forget the corkscrew.” What to Pack in Your Picnic Basket Packing a picnic shouldn’t be difficult. This list will help you pack your picnic basket like a pro. • A tablecloth big enough to either cover a picnic table or spread on the ground

Article content • Wet wipes, insect repellent and hand sanitizer • A frozen ice pack or two and/or a couple of bottles frozen water, for keeping things cold • Cloth napkins, a pack of serviettes, or a roll of paper towel • A few spare plastic zipper bags for packing things up afterward • A small folding knife for cutting bread and cheese, and serving utensils (a small container of toothpicks is useful for serving cubes of cheese, olives, pickles, etc.) • Plates and glasses and eating utensils • Plenty of cold drinks (water, sparkling water, iced tea, lemonade, etc.) • For a dinner picnic — a candle lantern (don’t forget the matches) or flashlight • Bag clips for leftovers • A trash bag for getting everything home • A corkscrew if you’re bringing corked wine Perfect Picnic Foods • Sourdough bread, buns, focaccia, croissants, cheese bread or gluten-free wraps • Butter and condiments including salt, pepper, mustard, ketchup and hot sauce • Cheese, cured meats, hummus, chickpea curry (great with lettuce on a sandwich). Pack these items cold and use an icepack to keep safe — wrap together in a cloth kitchen towel • Snow peas, leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ripe avocados, and cut veggies such as carrots, cucumbers and celery • Hard-boiled eggs in the shell (make sure you bring along the salt) • Pickles (cornichons are easy to deal with), marinated mushrooms, small jars of marinated artichoke hearts and olives • Nachos, potato chips, cashews, etc.

Article content • A batch of homemade gorp — just be mindful of those with nut allergies. Toss together your favourite collection of dried fruits including raisins, dried cranberries, chopped dried dates or apricots; small pieces of pretzels; cereal such as Cheerios; butterscotch, salted caramel, or peanut butter chips; smarties or Reese’s Pieces; sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and all manner of nuts including almonds, cashews, peanuts, walnuts and pecans. • Fresh and dried fruits including grapes, berries, bananas, apples, peaches and pears, etc. • Tarts, squares, cupcakes and cookies. What Not to Pack in your Picnic Basket • Mayonnaise or anything containing mayonnaise, including dips and salads. Unless you have access to adequate refrigeration, leave the mayo at home. • Don’t bring alcohol if you’re picnicking in a public park.

