Dance like no one is watching

As the oldest art institution of its kind in the city, the Kingston School of Dance (KSD) has been training dancers of all ages and experience levels for more than 50 years.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

With a distinctively non-competitive approach that emphasizes inclusiveness and accessibility, KSD has launched the careers of professional dancers. But its impact is felt just as strongly among students who dance for fun and exercise.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dance like no one is watching Back to video

“It’s really a school for everybody, and every style of person,” said Kay Kenney, a professional dancer and KSD alumna who is the school’s new artistic director.

“We implement this comfortable, supportive space to create, develop and try.”

Kenney returns to Kingston after several years in professional dance across Ontario, Quebec and Europe. She began taking classes at KSD in 1994, when she was just three years old, and later studied at The School of Dance in Ottawa.

Along with new studio manager Devanshi Mishra, Kenney is committed to ensuring KSD fulfills its mission to enrich the lives of its students and the community through dance.

“I’ve always wanted to bring back my professional experience to the city,” said Kenney. “For me, it’s about building a hub in Kingston for dance, for collaborating and for networking.”

KSD is a registered not-for-profit organization committed to the highest standards of dance, but without the competitive focus.

Students aiming to become professionals enter the Aspirant Dancer Program, where they study Cecchetti ballet and participate in graded exams and master workshops.

But the school also provides classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced dancers, in genres as varied as ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, acro, hip hop and breakdance.