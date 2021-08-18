If you show them, they will come

The Town of Gananoque and Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Businesses are already discovering the advantages of locating in The Town of Gananoque and Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands. But the new Make a Life, Make a Living Storefront Vacancy Initiative is making a unique pitch to entrepreneurs by using 3D decal renderings to show them exactly what kind of business would make a good fit for currently vacant storefronts.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We conducted a business gap analysis which has allowed us to identify the types of businesses our community needs,” says McKenna Modler, rural economic development project coordinator for the two municipalities. “We’ve created 3D renderings that show what potential the storefronts have. In Gananoque, we created images for a sporting goods store and a toy store. Lyndhurst features an image of a restaurant that we believe might inspire someone to develop a business like this, which will enhance the community.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. If you show them, they will come Back to video

The Town of Gananoque and Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Interested parties scan a QR code to take them to one of two websites where they can learn more about starting a business in Gananoque, and the support, grants, and loans available to them.

Shannon Treanor is well known for operating her successful restaurant, The Socialist Pig, in Gananoque from 2010 to 2017. She moved here on the encouragement of brother Zachary Treanor who owns the heritage stone building that housed the restaurant. After a brief interlude as manager of the Ivy Lea Club’s Skiff Cafe, she’s returned to her entrepreneurial roots with Lighthouse Provisions, trading in hard-to-source gourmet fare, from butcher-quality meats to artisan cheeses, local products and prepared foods.

“I’ve never lived in a town that’s offered this level of diversity, vibrance and inclusivity,” she says. “As a small business community, we promote each other and create initiatives that encourage people to shop local.”