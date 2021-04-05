13 new cases in Kingston region Monday

Article content

Thirteen new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region on Monday.

Most of those cases — three females and four males in their 20s, and a male in his 50s — are being investigated by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

The remaining five cases — a female and two males between 10 and 19 years of age, a female in her 20s, and a female in her 50s — are the result of close contact.

Four cases were reported Monday as showing variants of concern.

Ten existing cases are now considered resolved, so the current case count stands at 63.