16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kingston region Friday, bumping case count above 100

Article content

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region on Friday.

Three-quarters of those cases fell into the new 18 to 29 years of age category.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kingston region Friday, bumping case count above 100 Back to video

Half of those dozen cases in that age group — five males and one female — were determined to have contracted the virus through close contact with a positive case.

The other six — two females and four males — remain under investigation by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

Of the four remaining cases, three of them — a female under 10 years of age and two females in their 30s — are under investigation. The last case, a male in his 40s, was the result of close contact.

Local medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore confirmed during a news conference call on Friday that some of the new cases were connected to post-secondary students. Two more people have now been admitted to hospital, making the total three, but none are in critical care.

It was also reported Friday that 11 cases showed variants of concern.

Eight cases are now considered resolved, making the total number of active cases 103.