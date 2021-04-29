All adults eligible for vaccination appointments after Victoria Day, province says
Article content
All adults in Ontario will be eligible to be vaccinated by the end of May, the province announced Thursday.
The accelerated rollout is made possible by the increased supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on its way.
All adults eligible for vaccination appointments after Victoria Day, province says Back to video
The number of doses being sent to the province rises from between 786,000 to 789,000 for the month of May to more that 939,000 for most of June.
The province will continue to drop its age of eligibility week by week. Starting tomorrow, those 55 years of age can book appointments through the government-run online portal and call centre.
According to the province’s projections, that number will drop to 50 years of age sometime next week, then 40 the week of May 10, down to 30 the week of May 17, and to anyone 18 years of age and older as of May 24.
While more people will be eligible, it doesn’t mean they’ll be inoculated right away.
“With the supply of vaccine, you’ll be able to book,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, explained during a media call Thursday. “So we won’t be able to vaccinate those age groups at those times.”
Still, the number of Pfizer vaccine doses scheduled to arrive in KFL&A in June will be at least 9,000 doses, Moore said. Earlier this week, he noted that 9,380 doses would arrive in each of the final two weeks of May.
Advertisement
Article content
“By population rate alone, we should get a significant amount of vaccine heading into all of June,” Moore said.
“Booking an appointment’s different from receiving an appointment, but we do have openings now for end of May, mid-May onwards, to accommodate any drop in age down to 55, and to me that’s a good news story. We want to immunize as many people as we can, and often the older you are the more medical conditions you have, so we’re two birds with one stone in terms of those at risk by age and those at risk by comorbidity.
“I’m happy to see this rapid progression through ages, at least the ability to book an appointment in the week specified, knowing that the vaccine supply seems to be increasing dramatically in June as well.”
And public health is ready to ramp up its vaccination plan should more doses arrive.
“If we get additional doses of vaccine, we will increase the hours of our centres, we will increase the staffing of our centres and increase the bookings commensurate,” Moore offered. “We won’t let any vaccine stay in fridges — it’s going to be offered immediately to citizens of KFL&A and Ontario.”
During Thursday’s provincial briefing, officials said that the groups who would be eligible would be expanded by occupation and health condition as well as by age.
The eligibility opened to child-care workers Thursday, and those with with highest-risk conditions — including organ transplant recipients, those with a neurological disease or those who are pregnant — can continue to book appointments. As of next week, that list will be expanded to people deemed “high risk,” including those with a body mass index over 40, receiving treatment such as chemotherapy, which inhibits the immune system, and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Advertisement
Article content
Those considered “at risk” because of their health condition — those with dementia, diabetes, heart disease, among them — will start the week of May 10.
Starting May 3, the first group of essential workers who can’t work from home — such as education staff (including teachers), “critical event” workers, food manufacturing workers‚ will be eligible.
The week after, essential workers such as those who work in restaurants, grocery stores, the LCBO, government offices such as ServiceOntario, will be eligible. That list will also include social workers, court staff, veterinarians and staff, waste management workers and the like.