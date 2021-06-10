Annual Lemoine Point native plant sale starts online
KINGSTON – The Friends of Lemoine Point annual native plant sale started online this week.
The annual sale, online this year due to COVID-19, supports the conservation’s nursery and the tree stock being grown to support local forestry programs. It also helps area residents who want to do a little landscaping or improve the environmental footprint on their property.
“For many years, the Friends of Lemoine Point, in partnership with Cataraqui Conservation, have managed a tree nursery at the north end of the Lemoine Point Conservation Area to grow plant stock for various reforestation activities using seeds and cuttings from native trees and shrubs,” organizers stated in a news release.
“Some of these trees and shrubs will be available for sale, with all proceeds going back to support the nursery and the tree stock being grown to support local forestry programs.”
The sale will continue through the month of June and also July, provided there are enough plants.
While online sales began Wednesday, June 9, the first day of curbside pickups starts in a week, on June 16, and buyers can pick up their purchases Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, pickup time slots will be used to ensure physical distancing.
During the checkout process, organizers ask that you pick a time slot and note that it takes the volunteers a few days to prepare orders. Depending on what slots are available, orders might not be ready to be picked up until the following week, the news release sated.
To purchase trees and/or shrubs, visit cataraquiconservation.ca/pages/lemoine-point-nursery.
The Lemoine Point Native Plant Nursery is located at 1440 Coverdale Dr., in the city’s west end, just inside the gates of the Lemoine Point Conservation Area.
Substitutions can’t be made on-site at the nursery and there won’t be the opportunity to buy in person, the release noted.