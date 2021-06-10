Annual Lemoine Point native plant sale starts online

Article content

KINGSTON – The Friends of Lemoine Point annual native plant sale started online this week.

The annual sale, online this year due to COVID-19, supports the conservation’s nursery and the tree stock being grown to support local forestry programs. It also helps area residents who want to do a little landscaping or improve the environmental footprint on their property.

“For many years, the Friends of Lemoine Point, in partnership with Cataraqui Conservation, have managed a tree nursery at the north end of the Lemoine Point Conservation Area to grow plant stock for various reforestation activities using seeds and cuttings from native trees and shrubs,” organizers stated in a news release.

“Some of these trees and shrubs will be available for sale, with all proceeds going back to support the nursery and the tree stock being grown to support local forestry programs.”

The sale will continue through the month of June and also July, provided there are enough plants.