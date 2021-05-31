





Share this Story: Another COVID case shutout Monday; board congratulates Moore on promotion

Another COVID case shutout Monday; board congratulates Moore on promotion Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard

Article content There were zero COVID-19 cases reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Monday, the second day in a row and fourth time in a week there haven’t been any new cases. One case was deemed resolved on Monday, leaving the active case count at 10. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Another COVID case shutout Monday; board congratulates Moore on promotion Back to video While Sunday and Monday were shutouts, Saturday recorded two new cases: a female between 18 and 29 years old and a female in her 40s. How each of them contracted the virus is under investigation by public health. One case was removed from the count as it proved to be a false positive. Dr. Kieran Moore, the outgoing medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, said in a community update video on Monday that the rate of illness in the community is 1.9 cases per 100,000 people per week. “This we haven’t been able to achieve since Nov. 4 of 2020,” he said. “So I have to applaud the community.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content With the combination of cases going down and the immunization rate going up, “we’re really hitting a sweet spot now,” Moore said. Moore, who will soon become the province’s chief medical officer of health, said KFL&A Public Health will work with the community to keep that case count down. “We’re in a very good place today,” he summarized, “and I have to thank the community for all the work you’ve done to achieve this phenomenal low rate of illness. It’s been a long seven months since Nov. 4, but we’re back to an excellent rate of illness and a low risk of spread in our community. Thank you, thank you, thank you.” With the news this weekend that Dr. Kieran Moore will be leaving to take over as the province’s chief medical officer of health from Dr. David Williams, the KFL&A Public Health board said it will now have to find his successor over the next few weeks. While his title was medical officer of health, Moore was also the leader of the organization. With that in mind, the head of corporate relations, Linda Murray, has been appointed acting chief executive officer, while Dr. Hugh Guan was named the full-time associate medical officer of health to provide additional support. More information about how that search process is to unfold will be revealed in the coming days. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health sent out a letter on Monday thanking Dr. Kieran Moore for his decade at the helm and for steering the region through the pandemic.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Dr. Moore has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, always thinking several steps ahead as he has done with many other public health programs in his portfolio, such as Lyme disease, opioids and Informatics, just to mention a few,” the board wrote. “When the COVID-19 pandemic first surfaced in December 2019, he was already planning for the worst. Acting quickly, Dr. Moore worked closely with other sectors of the health-care system to organize a joint meeting with well over 100 health-care professionals from across the region to address the immediate actions that needed to be taken by primary care providers, front-line health care workers, long-term care home administrators, municipalities and many more to prevent the spread of this virus and to keep our communities safe. “As the pandemic progressed, we saw Dr. Moore continue to take decisive actions based on the best science available, including early mandating of face coverings, closing businesses to limit outbreaks and proactively communicating to our partners and the public on what we all had to do to safely move forward. “This was often done long before other jurisdictions across Ontario acted, resulting in our region being one of the safest places to be throughout the pandemic.” The board noted that his work was made possible thanks to the KFL&A Public Health staff, its many community partners and the community itself. “Although it is difficult for our agency to see Dr. Moore leave,” the board concluded, “we know now that the entire province can benefit from his leadership that the region of Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington has had all along.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston