





Share this Story: App aims to deliver to diners and charities alike

App aims to deliver to diners and charities alike Photo by Peter Hendra / The Whig-Standard

Article content Just as applying hand sanitizer and donning face masks have become commonplace during the pandemic, so, too, has the use of technologies such as food-delivery apps. While many restaurants rely on these popular apps, some restaurant owners don’t use them because the company charges 20 to 30 per cent of the total bill as a commission as well as charging the customer a delivery fee. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. App aims to deliver to diners and charities alike Back to video Those high commission rates are what bothered Windsor restaurant owner Thanos Zikantas, so he created and launched his own app called Jubzi (pronounced Jub-zee) — which, he said, roughly means “vessel of goodwill” and is also a “pretty cool sounding name” — in December. Jubzi officially launched in its second city, Kingston, on Monday and has so far signed up 31 restaurants with more to follow shortly, said Zikantas, in Kingston this week for the launch. The difference between Jubzi and other apps such as SkipTheDishes and UberEats is the commission, or lack of it. Restaurants pay five per cent of its total Jubzi-generated sales to a local charity, with the restaurant sometimes receiving a tax receipt in return. In Windsor, that money goes to the Downtown Mission, which one of Zikantas’ best friends runs and from whom he learned firsthand how the most vulnerable in society struggle, particularly now.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We had no initial plans expanding beyond Windsor,” Zikantas said. “I know some restaurateurs and we knew the problems in the industry in relation to the third-party apps and how it’s not sustainable and doesn’t take (into account) the best interests of the restaurateur. And we said, ‘OK, well why don’t we see if this thing works?’ We realized that the vulnerable population is suffering that much more during this crisis, the individuals who are homeless or experiencing poverty and so on.” The money will be rotated through a number of different groups such as Partners in Mission Food Bank, Martha’s Table and more. “Every month, we are releasing that five per cent to a different organization so they can all eat as well,” he said, adding that users will receive a text afterward showing the amount donated to charity. The company expanded to Kingston, in part, at the suggestion of Zikantas’ high school friend Sean Ganley, the director of food and beverage at the Leon’s Centre. “When he started explaining (Jubzi) to me, I thought it was great because of the charity aspect of course, and he being a restaurateur, I know that the bigger apps were really taking a hit on these guys,” said Ganley, with whom Zikantas was helping develop an app for in-seat service at the arena. Ganley reached out on Zikantas’ behalf to some Kingston restaurants he thought might be interested. One of those was Morrison’s Restaurant, where Mike Argiris been the owner for more than three decades.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In addition to the lower commission rate, “these guys showed up a couple of weeks ago and they (told) me the idea, and I liked the idea because they were saying the five per cent was going to the local charities, the food bank or whatever they decide,” Argiris said Tuesday, shortly after sending out his first Jubzi-generated order. His son Chris, who will someday take over the restaurant from his father, said they considered using the well-known food delivery apps but ultimately decided against it. “I wanted to do Skip the Dishes and UberEats, but they took too much money out of our pockets,” Argiris the younger said. “I’d rather go deliver the food myself.” Zikantas, meanwhile, said he saw the trend toward online ordering three years ago as his restaurant, Sofos, started receiving more and more takeout orders, so he upgraded his operation by incorporating new technology. “I knew from a restaurateur’s perspective that that was the way this thing was heading,” he said. “So I already positioned my restaurant years ago to accommodate this. And then you fast-forward to today, and you’re like, ‘OK, this thing is going to be very helpful for other restaurateurs.’ “And that’s when the story just started snapping together. It’s just mind-boggling.” He sees three reasons online ordering has become popular. “You’re seeing that the millennials love to order online. They hate picking up the phone and calling. There’s convenience with online ordering,” he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “No. 2, it helps the restaurant stay away from the phone. Everybody’s already stretched in their kitchens with minimal staff to begin with.” And lastly, he said, it allows users to modify their orders in ways they may not have known existed before. Even though using the app helps those who need help, it is a for-profit business. “The way that we keep our doors open — and we pay for our development and our hosting and all of our operations — is on the customer side in the form of a ‘tech surcharge.’ So our tech surcharge is 6.9 per cent that the customer pays on their order,” explained Zikantas, who said the Jubzi surcharge is lower than nationally recognized ones. The delivery fee is $5 when delivered within a six-kilometre radius, and an additional dollar for every kilometre outside of that. “What I found interesting in Kingston is that all these third-party apps have geographical borders where you can’t order from a restaurant that’s 15 minutes away or 20 minutes away,” Zikantas said. The driver gets to keep the delivery fee and the tip if there is one. Still, Jubzi hasn’t been without its hiccups, Zikantas said, and he plans to tweak the app in the coming weeks to make it even more efficient. While Kingston is the second city to welcome Jubzi, it may not be the last, although further expansion will have to wait. “We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves,” Zikantas said. After all, it’s only been four months since they first started. In fact, Zikantas has said that he and his staff of seven are overwhelmed by how quickly the app and the concept behind it have taken hold. “The momentum is just mind-boggling,” he said. “We didn’t anticipate this.” For a list of local restaurants using Jubzi and for more information about the service, go to jubzi.com. phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston