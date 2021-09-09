As cases rise, public health encourages unvaccinated students to get tested for COVID-19

As cases rise, public health encourages unvaccinated students to get tested for COVID-19

According to the release, investigations conducted by public health have revealed that transmission of COVID-19 has been occurring “during close, unprotected contact between individuals in social settings (including large gatherings) where physical distancing is limited and face coverings are not being worn.”

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases among young adults in downtown Kingston and is urging all individuals who have attended large gatherings in the University District and who are not fully vaccinated or who are experiencing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

The risk of COVID-19 is heightened by the Delta variant, which is more easily transmittable, causes more severe illness and impacts younger individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Public health, in accordance with provincial direction, is encouraging all residents to get fully vaccinated, avoid social gatherings, maintain social distance, continue to wear masks in indoor spaces or crowded outdoor spaces, and to isolate and get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

On Thursday, public health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 32.

Five of the reported cases, all females between the ages of 18 and 29, are confirmed close-contact transmissions.

A sixth close-contact transmission was identified as a male in his forties.

The seventh case was reported to be a male between the ages of 18 to 29, and has been identified as a travel-related transmission.

Among previously reported cases, two cases of variants of concern were identified.

Public health reported that three cases have been resolved.