Bath Institution staff intercept drone drop

A package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized by staff at Bath Institution, a medium-security facility west of Kingston, on Friday, Sept. 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., a Correctional Service Canada news release received on Wednesday stated.

Mike Shrider, the regional communications manager for the correctional service, said in an email that the contraband came from a suspected drone drop.

The seized items included tobacco, drugs, cellphones and cellphone accessories. The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $23,830.