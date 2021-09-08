Bath Institution staff intercept drone drop
A package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized by staff at Bath Institution, a medium-security facility west of Kingston, on Friday, Sept. 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., a Correctional Service Canada news release received on Wednesday stated.
Mike Shrider, the regional communications manager for the correctional service, said in an email that the contraband came from a suspected drone drop.
The seized items included tobacco, drugs, cellphones and cellphone accessories. The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $23,830.
CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.
CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities, including the introduction of contraband. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.
The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784. Information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.