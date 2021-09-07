Blind hockey players inline skating through Kingston on Wednesday

Article content

A team of blind hockey players will be stopping in downtown Kingston on Wednesday morning during the #COURAGE21 inline skate fundraiser.

The players have been inline skating since Sept. 1, when they left Windsor, and are to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The team will hold a support rally at Confederation Park hosted by Tourism Kingston.

Community members are invited to got to Confederation Park between 11 and 11:30 a.m. to meet the team, learn more about the parasport of blind hockey, and to show their support for the players.

To learn more about the project and to support, search #COURAGE21.