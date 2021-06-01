Boys and Girls Club launches new programs this summer
Article content
The past year has been a time of non-stop work for the Boys and Girls Club. It has also been a time of reflection, as it has for so many of us.
“We took a long look at how our community needs were changing with the pandemic and where our years of experience could be best placed to support children and families in Kingston,” says Harold Parsons, executive director at BGC Kingston. “And had to do it quickly,” he adds.
Boys and Girls Club launches new programs this summer Back to video
Continuous assessments led both to the enhancement of existing programs, such as licensed child care, summer camps and after-school programs, and the launch of new programs. The challenges of last year did not stop the club from delivering in-person programs to children, youth and various community members: the club has served more than 2,000 children and youth, provided career experience to over 100 youth, and safely provided more than 100 hours every week of community access to BGC West End programs, from aquatics to physical activity.
“This summer, we will offer outdoor park programs, academic boost camps and programs in Napanee,” says Sara Gervais, supervisor of programs at BGC Kingston.
“The Community Foundation for Kingston and Area, United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and Town of Greater Napanee have provided critical seed funding to launch these new programs,” Parsons recognizes. “We are very encouraged by the community support coming in through our May campaign. … Each community member and every donation is playing a key role in enabling these programs to families in our community.”
Advertisement
Article content
“I couldn’t even describe my excitement when I heard that BGC was coming to Napanee starting this summer,” says Tyler McColman, a Napanee resident and father of three. “Sierra and Grayson love the programs, and we would drive them to Kingston in previous years just so they could participate!
“Now they will get to go to club programs with their community friends,” McColman smiles. “It puts me at ease knowing they will be somewhere safe this summer, doing the activities they love with the staff they love.”
The club will run its day camp programming out of the North Fredericksburgh Lifestyle Centre in Napanee, aiming to serve 400 children in the summer alone. The club will provide transportation to the summer camp from three designated areas within Greater Napanee, making it easier for parents and guardians to co-ordinate morning commutes.
“We are hearing from families that kids need dedicated learning support, in-person interactions and community connection,” Gervais continues. “It has been so great to see how much the community trusts and seeks our programs.”
“Through all this work, we are reminded every day of the strong team behind our programs,” Parsons reflects. “The engagement of our board has continued to steward our community service with relevance. Our staff team has shown inspiring determination, and community partners have graced us with both tangible resources and invaluable insight.
“Thank you for keeping our work going and keeping our community well supported.”
Advertisement
Article content
The 2021 Kingston Whig-Standard campaign aims to garner enough community support to provide 3,000 summer camp spots for children across five locations in the Kingston area.
To support the campaign
• Donations can be made online, by filling out the donation form on the right-hand side at www.bgckingston.ca
• Credit card donations can be made by calling 613-507-3306, ext. 100 or 110.
• Cheques can be made out to Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area and mailed to: 1300 Bath Rd., Unit A-2, Kingston, ON, K7M 4X4.
• Donors are asked to note if they would like to remain anonymous or have their names published in recognition of their support. Names will be published in the weekly articles during The Kingston Whig-Standard campaign.
• A tax receipt will be issued to gifts of $20 or more within two weeks.