The past year has been a time of non-stop work for the Boys and Girls Club. It has also been a time of reflection, as it has for so many of us.

“We took a long look at how our community needs were changing with the pandemic and where our years of experience could be best placed to support children and families in Kingston,” says Harold Parsons, executive director at BGC Kingston. “And had to do it quickly,” he adds.

Boys and Girls Club launches new programs this summer

Continuous assessments led both to the enhancement of existing programs, such as licensed child care, summer camps and after-school programs, and the launch of new programs. The challenges of last year did not stop the club from delivering in-person programs to children, youth and various community members: the club has served more than 2,000 children and youth, provided career experience to over 100 youth, and safely provided more than 100 hours every week of community access to BGC West End programs, from aquatics to physical activity.

“This summer, we will offer outdoor park programs, academic boost camps and programs in Napanee,” says Sara Gervais, supervisor of programs at BGC Kingston.

“The Community Foundation for Kingston and Area, United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and Town of Greater Napanee have provided critical seed funding to launch these new programs,” Parsons recognizes. “We are very encouraged by the community support coming in through our May campaign. … Each community member and every donation is playing a key role in enabling these programs to families in our community.”