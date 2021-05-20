Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area, Greater Napanee team up

The Town of Greater Napanee announced a new five-year partnership on Thursday beginning next month until September 2026 with the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area for the operation and delivery of both seasonal day camp programming and community programming within Greater Napanee.

The club will run its summer day camp programming out of the North Fredericksburgh Lifestyle Centre (1178 and 1208 County Road 8).

The North Fredericksburgh Lifestyle Centre has a 16-acre sports complex, including three ball diamonds, two soccer fields, a playground and disc golf course, as well as an upgraded hall with washroom facilities.

The club will provide transportation to the summer camp from three designated areas within Greater Napanee. Parents and/or guardians will only be responsible for end-of-day pickup.

Up to 400 summer camp spots are available, the release said.

Staff have one-year experience in running a summer day camp during COVID-19, the release said.

“Summer camp programs provide children aged four to 12 with developmental activities that will keep them learning and engaged while having fun and staying safe,” Sara Bolton, supervisor of programs at BGC Kingston, said. “Our club has a history of employing youth as recreational leaders, in line with our commitment to youth development and career readiness. We look forward to the provision of quality training and supervision to local youth in search of employment opportunities.”

Information on summer day camps will be available at www.greaternapanee.com, under the Camps page.

Greater Napanee residents are encouraged to visit the Boys and Girls Club website, www.bgckingston.ca/camps/summer-camps-2021/napanee, for more information on how to register for programs.

