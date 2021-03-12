Bus passenger tests positive

Article content

A Kingston Transit rider has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting public health to send out a notice since it can’t track everyone who took the bus those days.

The rider in question took the Route 2-Division Street bus northbound on Wednesday, March 3. The person boarded the bus at 4 p.m. and disembarked at 4:20 near Division and Highway 401.

They also boarded the Route 2-Kingston Centre southbound bus from Division and Highway 401 on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. and got off the bus at Kingston General Hospital at 6:05 p.m.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health said exposure is low risk, yet advises that people monitor symptoms and, should any show, self-isolate immediately.