Businesses welcome friendly war of words
The local sign war is on.
The disturbance is not a bitter fight, just some friendly digs between local businesses.
The war started on Friday when Paulette Auto Sales on Bath Road took a good-natured jab at Raxx Bar and Grill on Development Drive.
“Hey Raxx! No one playing with your balls?”
Raxx management responded on its sign facing Gardiners Road.
“Hey Paulette Auto. Where did my Van Gogh?
Paul’s Auto, across Gardiners Road from Raxx, also chimed in.
“Hey Paulette Auto, leave Raxx’s balls alone!”
Also contributing to the sign war was the Gardiners Road Holway and Hutchison Insurance Ltd. office. It called out a nearby fast food restaurant as well as Midas Muffler and Tim Hortons.
“Hey Wendy’s, time to flip the sign, don’t be so frosty,” was one of its signs. It also accused Tim Hortons of “double, double homicide.”
Meanwhile, on Dalton Avenue, Friendly Fires gave Gilmour’s Market on Highway 38 in Harrowsmith a dig.
“Hey Gilmour’s. We have the grills, where’s the beef?”
Gilmour’s witty response was, “Hey Friendly Fires. The last business that challenged us to a sign war got smoked!”
“Raxx is a client of ours, so we thought we’d have some fun with them,” Brian Doyle, Paulette’s general manager, said. “We gave them a heads-up.”
Doyle said there will be a few more rounds between the businesses.
“We thought we’d keep it up for a couple of more days, and Raxx has told us they’re ready for another one, so we’re just figuring what we’re going to do.”
Doyle said a lot of people have stopped by to take photos of the sign.
It’s harmless fun during the latest COVID-19 lockdown he said.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls and messages from people saying how much they enjoy it and taking their mind off all the crap going on, so it’s nice to know it’s helping that way,” Doyle said.
The war helps bring attention to local businesses, Paulette’s marketing manager, Mike Campbell, said. “Everybody is talking about supporting local and this brought Raxx some attention, which was the idea behind it.”
“Lots of people that commented said they were going to order from there this weekend, too,” Doyle said.
Paulette’s was only able to give Raxx’s a shot on one side of its sign.
“We’re short on the letters. We’ve already tried to think of what we could write on the other side.”
